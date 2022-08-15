Last updated on .From the section Golf

Dame Laura Davies first featured in the Solheim Cup in 1992 and is Europe's most successful player in the history of the event

Dame Laura Davies, Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Martens have been named as vice-captains for Europe's team at the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Skipper Suzann Pettersen will call upon the trio during the contest against the United States next September.

Britain's Davies will take her role for a third straight event after helping Europe to victory in 2019 and 2021.

Norwegian Pettersen, who was made captain in November, said she was "excited" by her backroom team.

"With all three of them by my side, I couldn't ask for anything better and I'm certain that they will be great for our team," said Pettersen, who is aiming to lead Europe to three consecutive triumphs for the first time.

"It was the biggest honour of my career to be named the Solheim Cup captain and I'm thrilled to be able to name my three vice-captains."

Three-time major champion Nordqvist will make the transition from playing when the action begins at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia in Spain.

Martens is a close friend and compatriot of Pettersen and a former professional on the Ladies European Tour.

Four-time Solheim Cup winner Davies played down her leadership qualities and turned down the role before becoming a vice-captain for the first time in 2019.