Annabel Wilson represented Great Britain and Ireland in the 2021 Curtis Cup

Northern Ireland's Annabel Wilson's run at the US Women's Amateur Championship came to an end as she was beaten by Canada's Monet Chun in her semi-final.

While it was a tight match, Wilson, 21, never led as the Canadian amateur champion clinched a 2&1 victory.

"On the front nine I just made a few wrong decisions, and that put me in kind of no-zone areas," said Wilson.

"But other than that, I was happy. I was able to keep going right until the end."

Lurgan woman Wilson is a student at UCLA in California and played in Great Britain and Ireland's Curtis Cup team last year.

Chun, a 21-year-old junior at the University of Michigan, won the first hole with a conceded birdie after Wilson flared her second shot into the dunes and took two swings to extricate herself from a horrible lie.

Though Wilson got it right back with a win on the par-four second hole, Chun's steadiness was ultimately the key as she never fell behind Wilson and clinched the victory with a two-putt par at the 17th.

Chun will face Japanese Saki Baba in Sunday's final at Chambers Bay, which hosted the US Open in 2015 when Jordan Spieth triumph.

Baba hammered Florida player Bailey Shoemaker 7&6 in the other semi-final.