JJ Spaun retained the lead after carding a two-under 68 in the third round

FedEx St Jude Championship - third round leaderboard -13 JJ Spaun (US), -12 S Straka (Aut), -11 W Zalatoris (US), T Mullinax (US), C Smith (Aus), -10 T Duncan (US), T Meritt (US) Selected others: -9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Finau (US), S Im (Kor), -8 C Morikawa (US), -7 J Rahm (Spa), A Scott (Aus), -6 T Hatton (Eng); -5 M Laird (Sco), J Thomas (US) Full leaderboard

Open champion Cameron Smith is two shots off the lead going into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship, after firing a 67.

America's JJ Spaun leads on 13 under par after a two-under round of 68, with Austria's Sepp Straka one shot back.

Australian Smith moved to 11 under par with a three-under 67, alongside United States' Will Zalatoris, who was second at this year's US Open.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick is also well placed on nine under.

The St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, in Memphis, is the first of three tournaments to decide the Tour champion, with the winner picking up $18m (£14.8m).

World number two Smith was level par for the day after the opening nine holes, but hit birdies on the 10th and 16th before rolling in another on the final hole to put himself well in contention.

Spaun proved his opening round of 62 was not a flash in the pan, following up with a 67 in the second and another steady 68 in his third round that included three birdies on the back nine.

Straka had looked destined to go into the final day tied for the lead, before dropping a shot on the final hole.

But with big names like Smith and Zalatoris in the hunt, the top two will remain vulnerable in the final round.

Fitzpatrick will certainly feel like he is in with a shout after a 67 moved him to within four shots of the leaders, as is South Korea's Sung-Jae Im, who carded a blistering seven-under 63 which was the best round of the day.