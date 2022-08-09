Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scottie Scheffler won his first major with the 2022 Masters

World number one Scottie Scheffler says it is "frustrating" to see three players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series suing the PGA Tour so they can play in the FedEx Cup Play-offs.

A court will decide whether Australian Matt Jones and Americans Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford can take part in the lucrative three-tournament event.

The FedEx Cup Play-offs start at TPC Southwind, Memphis, this week.

"I definitely am surprised to see some guys now suing us," Scheffler said.

A hearing has been set for later on Tuesday.

"Those guys kind of made their decision to go join another tour and they broke the rules and regulations of our tour, and now they're trying to sue us, which is definitely a bit frustrating," Scheffler added.

The three are seeking a temporary restraining order from a US District Court judge against a ban on their participation.

The PGA Tour has suspended members for taking part in the breakaway LIV series.

"If they win, come out here and play, that's something that's up to the courts, I can't control what's going to happen in a court case," Scheffler continued.

"Definitely interested but at the end of the day it has no effect on my preparation for the week."

The three are among 11 players - including Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter - contesting their suspensions with an anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

"It's kind of part of it now," said Scheffler. "Guys are going to leave. There's another tour going on and now they're suing us, so there's a lot going on."

Reports in Australia have claimed Open champion Cameron Smith and Australian compatriot Marc Leishman will be among those players joining LIV Golf in the near future.

Scheffler, though, has ruled out being among their number, despite the $25m (£20.72m) purse on offer at its events, saying it was never his "dream" to chase "financial benefits".

"I'm not going to speak about the guys that are going to LIV and all that speculation. If that's what they want to do, that's what they want to do.

"The PGA Tour is where I want to play and it continues to be the place where the best golfers in the world play."