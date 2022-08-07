Close menu

FedEx Cup Play-offs: Memphis tournament overshadowed by uncertainty in the men's game

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments142

Talor Gooch
Talor Gooch is one of three golfers seeking a temporary restraining order to be allowed to compete in the FedEx Cup Play-offs

This is the time in the golf season when the PGA Tour play-offs have usually concentrated minds of leading male golfers.

It has been that way for the past 15 years. With the majors over, the race for the most important trophies has been run; now it is time to cash in.

Formats have changed, the tinkering endless, but the ethos has remained the same; play well all the way to East Lake and try to hit a multi-million dollar jackpot.

This was the lucrative behemoth that confirmed the PGA Tour's supremacy, a juggernaut to squash less valuable circuits such as the European tour across the pond.

The Florida-based circuit seemed untouchable.

But this week, when the FedEx Cup Play-offs begin in Memphis, there is no such air of certainty or supremacy. The firmament has changed rapidly and markedly, despite this being the start of a three-tournament period worth $75m (£62m).

After events at TPC Southwind, the 125-man field will be reduced to the top 70 in the standings for the following week's BMW Championship and then to 30 for East Lake in Atlanta and the Tour Championship.

The eventual winner pockets $18m (£15m). Nice work if you can get it.

But not quite nice enough for those who have been swayed by LIV Golf, which has shaken men's professional golf to its core thanks to the unprecedented largesse of its $25m (£20.8m) purses and extravagant signing-on fees.

Suddenly, the PGA Tour appears the poor relation. It has been left pleading with its members for loyalty, stressing a sense of history and awareness of the golfing pyramid - the kind of stuff the European tour used to say when its leading lights headed Stateside.

How times are changing.

For the future of the game, the battle on the course in Memphis starting on Thursday is nothing compared with what is now being fought in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

This is the legal body hearing the case of 11 LIV players, including Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter, who are contesting their suspensions from the PGA Tour for competing in the opening three Saudi Arabia-funded LIV events.

Indeed, Mickelson - a six-time major winner and runner-up to Tiger Woods in the 2009 play-offs - is currently serving a ban until at least 31 March 2024 for attempting to recruit LIV players.

Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson is one of 11 LIV players contesting his suspension from the PGA Tour

The 'LIV eleven', as they are known, are fighting an anti-trust lawsuit against the Tour.

More immediately, three players - Talor Gooch, Hudson Stafford and Matt Jones - are seeking a temporary restraining order to be allowed to compete in the play-offs.

A ruling on that must be made in time for them to play in Memphis if they are successful. All three golfers are banned from the premises unless and until the case is settled in their favour.

Gooch recently claimed he was surprised to be suspended, hinting that his intention was to only play the LIV opener at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire in June.

"Historically the Tour has not done that," Gooch said of the bans.

"So based on the history, that was my expectation," he added in response to questions over why he decided to join LIV full time.

And the upstart Saudi-funded set-up, which will expand to 14 tournaments next year, is bullish about the legal processes it is funding.

"The purpose of this action is to strike down the PGA Tour's anti-competitive rules and practices that prevent these independent-contractor golfers from playing when and where they choose," it said in a statement last week.

The PGA Tour released a memo written to players by commissioner Jay Monahan referring to the 11 players as "former colleagues" who have "walked away from the Tour".

Monahan described them as "Saudi Golf League employees", adding: "To allow re-entry into our events compromises the Tour and the competition, to the detriment of our organisation, our players, our partners and our fans.

"The lawsuit they have filed somehow expects us to believe the opposite, which is why we intend to make our case clearly and vigorously."

This has always been a bitter dispute, a civil war the game has never previously encountered. Differences between tour loyalists and rebels are becoming increasingly profound.

American Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III has even raised the prospect of a players' strike.

"The nuclear option is to say 'Fine, if they have to play in our events we just won't play'," he said last week.

Both sides are doubling down but more big stars could defect with a double dip, pocketing riches from the FedEx Cup before taking a huge Saudi signing-on fee.

Cameron Smith, lying second in the play-off standings and the current Open champion, did nothing to dispel rumours that he could go when asked in the immediate aftermath of his St Andrews triumph.

What will happen after the Australian competes for the Internationals in the Presidents Cup next month? There are others also rumoured ready to move.

Ordinarily the conversation would currently be centred on the merits of the play-off system as Smith tries to hunt down the leader in the standings, world number one and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Not this year.

As Love III commented: "I don't know what's going to happen from here on out, but I know it's going to be a fight."

And he was not talking about the golf.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

143 comments

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 14:56

    I don't really care about players joining the LIV tour, it's their right to do so, but I wish they'd stop saying "it's to grow the game" and just admit it is for the money.

    They should also stop acting so hard done by if the PGA tour does ban them, given they were all told that would happen if they join LIV.

    You can't complain when you reap the consequences of your own actions.

    • Reply posted by gravytrain, today at 15:04

      gravytrain replied:
      Absolutely . Ban them from the Ryder cup and Majors. Let them count their money and derision.

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 15:02

    This whole independent contractor thing is BS. You do not get health care, pension benefits & protected status when injured if you are an independent contractor. They've made their choice so stick to playing closed shop exhibition crap and suffer the consequences. That Poulter, Mickelson and their ilk are suing tells you everything you need to know. Self indulgent sycophants

    • Reply posted by hypocrisy, today at 15:38

      hypocrisy replied:
      what about tiger and rory,why u think rory didnt play in the irish open,but played a pro am instead,MONEY MONEY MONEY

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 14:31

    Regardless of your view of this tournament, it’s good to see BBC journalists doing some unbiased reporting for once. Let’s hope they can show the same neutrality going forward in the future of sport.

    • Reply posted by I love Fergie, today at 14:37

      I love Fergie replied:
      Unbiased reporting - there will be an agenda in their somewhere with the BBC, just like them no-longer reading out the football scores on a Saturday.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 14:34

    the European tour used to say when their leading lights headed Stateside yet now America are feeling the heat. the world is big enough for all 3 tours to play but the powers don't want that, I wonder why $$$$ I suspect , the love of money is the root of all evil , players are free agents or should be

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:45

      RJsportfan replied:
      Should be perhaps but they weren't.

  • Comment posted by porkies, today at 15:23

    Patrick Reed has resigned from the PGA Tour.

    He said that he joined LIV because he wanted to play less.

    But he's applied to play 2 Asian Golf events in the next few weeks because he needs world ranking points.

    Nobody has been able to reach his representatives for comment.

    I wonder why.

    • Reply posted by hypocrisy, today at 15:41

      hypocrisy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The Marlow Man, today at 14:55

    If the PGA Tour are becoming the poor relations, what does that make the DP World Tour?

    • Reply posted by gravytrain, today at 15:05

      gravytrain replied:
      A bit of a joke? I mean have you seen who is playing in their 3rd rate events ?

  • Comment posted by Gingerman, today at 14:52

    I suspect that most of the public who watch golf are only interested in all 4 majors + Ryder Cup. They want to see ALL the best players in the world competing for these; after all, they are the pinnacle of the game.

    Anything LIV has to offer is really of no interest to the public, unless what is happening now prevents the world's best playing in those aforementioned events.

    • Reply posted by fire, today at 15:15

      fire replied:
      In your opinion. And therein lies the problem, people feeling comfortable speaking for the entire public.

  • Comment posted by Janus, today at 14:48

    I look forward to Michelson (and his LIV chums) having to put the time/effort into qualifying for The Open each year. It would certainly boost attendance at the qualification events.

    • Reply posted by mehstg, today at 15:14

      mehstg replied:
      Open Champions aged 60 or under can play The Open... that means Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Cam Smith when he joins can play. If they change the rules then the R&A will find themselves in court.

  • Comment posted by porkies, today at 15:04

    Will Zalatoris summed it up best.

    LIV next year has 14 events. None will get OWGR points because they're 54 holes - PGA Tour Champions events are 54 holes, and don't get OWGR points.

    PGA Tour minimum is 15 events. Tour members are obliged to play some events every 4 years, to discourage cherry-picking.

    LIV players will not be able to fulfill PGA Tour rules for playing.

    So why sue?

    MONEY

    • Reply posted by hypocrisy, today at 15:43

      hypocrisy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 14:57

    A tour is a joint adventure between players, events & sponsors and it's strength lies in the whole. Being a member offers rewards but must also come with obligations..to argue that players are in effect self employed who can decide when & where they play seems to trash any sense of obligation or responsibility to the rest of the PGA Tour and is selfish at best.

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 15:08

      Mr B replied:
      Why should they. The PGA tour did not care when it was taking players from the European tours
      They just don't like it being done to themself

  • Comment posted by EagleEyez, today at 15:21

    This article sounds like a LIV shill. "Suddenly, the PGA Tour appears the poor relation" Seriously? Because LIV is bankrolled by a country that is oil rich and is trying to buy into sports? Give me a break. LIV is bribing their way to access has-been players and articles pretending like its some big coup need to rethink their commentary strategy.

    • Reply posted by hypocrisy, today at 15:43

      hypocrisy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Scozzie, today at 14:30

    I know lots like me have issues with sports washing etc etc etc ... beyond that and the eye watering cash,the LIV golf "product" is totally boring low standard rubbish,so far at least,be v interesting to see how things go this time in a month when all the big boys who haven't jumped yet are twiddling their thumbs at home

    • Reply posted by hypocrisy, today at 15:46

      hypocrisy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 14:28

    Name a pro who's gone to LIV who is at the top of their game?

    It's just full of aging, out of form or injury prone pros looking to make their money while they can.

    What is the point of it? The golf is mediocre, there is no consequences to hook the viewer - just a pre season friendly.

    Yes the pga tour is greedy but at least the product they put on is usually high class and captivating

    • Reply posted by Sick Boy, today at 14:39

      Sick Boy replied:
      more mediocre than the current DP Tour? I barely recognise a name on that tour these days.

  • Comment posted by Stevie Bee, today at 15:19

    So the PGA pretty much killed off the European tour (eventually in effect taking it over, or having a "partnership") by waving huge amounts of cash to the golfers, and are surprised when they are having the same done to them ?
    Were they upset when most of the European players spent 70%+ of their time on the more lucrative PGA tour (only returning to keep their European tour cards live) ??

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 14:57

    Remember the PGA have sold their sole on more than one occasion, in any form in any way of life money has and always will be king.

    • Reply posted by MD , today at 15:03

      MD replied:
      That's right but that isn't the legal argument; players are perfectly entitled to play with LIV for more money, as some are doing, it's the notion of them having their cake & eating it that doesn't sit right.

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 14:51

    LIV want to ‘grow the sport’ but they’re a virus and the petulance from the greediest players now trying to sue their way back into the events they fancy has soured their legacies and may eventually just have people turning away from it altogether. And wasnt all that money they’re spending on legal fees supposed to feed their families? They were struggling so badly I’m surprised they can afford it

    • Reply posted by hypocrisy, today at 15:45

      hypocrisy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by selznic, today at 14:45

    Fragmentation of the game at the top level is just not good for the sport as a whole. The money is a side show. In effect Norman / SA has bribed players to join LIV causing the fragmentation of the game of golf. I would like to see all the top players competing in the same tournament and a system based on meritocracy. The PGA may not be perfect but it is the best option available.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:21

      RJsportfan replied:
      I've had no problem watching it these last few years i must admit.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 15:18

    Going to be very interesting as to how this court case pans out.

    If LIV lose it and they don’t get WR points then this exhibition nonsense will be dead in the water inside 2 years.

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 15:24

      brackensmammy replied:
      30 of the worlds top 100 after a few months? A nonsense??it's the future and you'll be on board with all the others soon.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:56

    What is the the point of it all?
    (1) To make the most money?
    (2) To create a better sport to engage the most people today and the future?
    (3) To create a legacy for future players to aspire to?
    (4) To create a purpose to better the lives of people who play or follow the sport?

    LIV and The PGA are only really interested in option 1.

    And we, the paying audience have allowed that to happen

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:10

      RJsportfan replied:
      I can't comment on LIV as its been around for 5 minutes but PGA Tour indeed looks to make money for its members but promotes the feeder tours, builds grass roots and also looks after retired players with pensions. It certainly has a legacy as that is what the history is about, an ongoing future and tour to try to get on. I heard at the Open 100 players on the PGA had earnt £100mil so far = 4

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:49

    It is the LIV tournaments that are largely irrelevant

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:21

      RJsportfan replied:
      Currently, if they ultimately attract the top 50 players then they become relevant. However then i wonder how do other players break into that top 50, would it be done as an invite. So LIV say sorry Rory you are no good any more we much prefer Jo Golfer and so you are off and he is on. At a whim? I like cuts and feeder tours myself but i fear for the future of that.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.