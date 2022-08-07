Last updated on .From the section Golf

Callum Shinkwin's final round of 70 included six birdies and five bogeys

Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One Leaderboard : -12 C Shinkwin (Eng); -8 C Syme (Sco); -5 R Paratore (Ita), A Sullivan (Eng) D Dixon (Eng), L Bjerregaard (Den) J Guerrier (Fra) Selected others : +3 O Farr (Wal); +8 S Manley (Wal)

Callum Shinkwin secured a four-shot victory at the Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale, ending 12 under par for the tournament.

The Englishman finished clear of Connor Syme from Scotland to claim his second career DP World Tour title.

Shinkwin, 29, who began the day one shot ahead of France's Julien Guerrier, carded six birdies and five bogeys on Sunday for a final round 70.

"I'm over the moon," said an emotional Shinkwin, the world number 304.

"As long as no one came through the pack - which was not going to happen as the course was playing too tough - I was confident."

Shinkwin moves to 28th in the Race to Dubai standings after securing a first victory since the 2020 Cyprus Open.

Syme finished alone in second on eight under thanks to a 68, while Guerrier was in a group of five players tied for third on five under.

Oliver Farr and Stuart Manley - the only Welshmen to have made the cut - finished three and eight over respectively.