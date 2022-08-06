Last updated on .From the section Golf

Callum Shinkwin's 65 equalled the record on the Twenty Ten course

Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One Leaderboard : -11 C Shinkwin (Eng); -10 J Guerrier (Fra); -5 C Symie (Sco); -4 P Wairing (Eng), J Veerman (USA), M Korhonen. Selected others : +2 O Farr (Wal); +3 S Manley

Callum Shinkwin shot a superb 65 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor.

The Englishman matched the Twenty Ten course record with his third round and is 11 under par.

That took Shinkwin one shot clear of Julian Guerrier after the Frenchman shot 68 in his third round.

The top two opened a gap to the chasing pack, with Scotland's Connor Syme their nearest challenger on five under par.

A group of three players are one shot further back including Englishman Paul Waring, who also produced a round of 65 to shoot up the leaderboard.

Shinkwin started the day two shots behind halfway leader Guerrier but produced four birdies on the back nine to take the lead.

Oliver Farr and Stuart Manley are the only Welshman to have made the cut and are two and three over respectively.