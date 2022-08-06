Close menu

Cazoo Wales Open: Callum Shinkwin storms into lead at Celtic Manor

By Dafydd JonesBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Callum Shinkwin
Callum Shinkwin's 65 equalled the record on the Twenty Ten course
Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One
Leaderboard: -11 C Shinkwin (Eng); -10 J Guerrier (Fra); -5 C Symie (Sco); -4 P Wairing (Eng), J Veerman (USA), M Korhonen.
Selected others: +2 O Farr (Wal); +3 S Manley

Callum Shinkwin shot a superb 65 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor.

The Englishman matched the Twenty Ten course record with his third round and is 11 under par.

That took Shinkwin one shot clear of Julian Guerrier after the Frenchman shot 68 in his third round.

The top two opened a gap to the chasing pack, with Scotland's Connor Syme their nearest challenger on five under par.

A group of three players are one shot further back including Englishman Paul Waring, who also produced a round of 65 to shoot up the leaderboard.

Shinkwin started the day two shots behind halfway leader Guerrier but produced four birdies on the back nine to take the lead.

Oliver Farr and Stuart Manley are the only Welshman to have made the cut and are two and three over respectively.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.