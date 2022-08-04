Last updated on .From the section Golf

Wales' Oliver Farr is one over par after the first round at the Celtic Manor

Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One Leaderboard : -4 C Syme (Sco), J Guerrier (Fra) D Whitnell (Eng); -3 M Kieffer (Ger), E Ferguson (Sco), E Pepperell (Eng), M Armitage (Eng), M Korhonen (Fin), I Gutrierrez Cantero (Spa) Selected others : -1 N Elvira (Spa); +1 O Farr (Wal), L Harries (Wal); +2 D Howell (Eng); +8 N Colsaerts

Scotland's Connor Syme, Julien Guerrier of France and Dale Whitnell of England share a four under par lead after the opening round of the Cazoo Wales Open.

The three players shot 67 to secure a one-shot lead over a group of six after round one at Celtic Manor.

Spain's Nacho Elvira finished one under par to stay in contention of retaining the title he won last year.

Oliver Farr and amateur Luke Harries are the best-placed Welshmen after Thursday at one over par.

Fellow Welshmen Phillip Price, Stephen Dodd and Luke Ashfield are one shot further back.

Englishman David Howell finished two over par and became the third and youngest player to reach 700 DP World Tour starts alongside Sam Torrance and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts shot a 78 to finish eight over par as he made just his second appearance since February after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease late last year.