Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jamie Donaldson was one of the three Welsh players at the Open last month, alongside Oliver Farr and Stephen Dodd

DP World Tour golf returns to Wales on Thursday as the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale begins at Celtic Manor.

Wales' Jamie Donaldson is among a host of former Ryder Cup players in the field along with Edoardo Molinari, a vice-captain in Italy next year.

Oliver Farr is another of the home players competing for a share of the €1,750,000 prize fund.

Wales star Bale had planned to attend the tournament, but is not expected to do so having joined Los Angeles FC.

Englishman Jordan Smith starts as the bookmakers' favourite as Spaniard Nacho Elvira aims to defend the title he won last year on the Twenty Ten Course.

Ex-Ryder Cup players Victor Dubuisson, Andy Sullivan, Thorbjorn Olesen, Stephen Gallacher, Ross Fisher, David Howell and Nicolas Colsaerts are also in the field alongside Eddie Pepperell.

Stephen Dodd, Phil Price, Stuart Manley and Lee Rooke, plus amateurs Luke Harries, James Ashfield and Archie Davies, make up a nine-strong contingent of home players.

There has never been a Welsh winner at the tournament, which runs from Thursday until Sunday.