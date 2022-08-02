Last updated on .From the section Golf

Xander Schauffele secured his 10th professional win at this year's Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club will continue to host the Scottish Open until 2026.

The East Lothian course has staged the event for the past four tournaments, with American Xander Schauffele winning the 2022 edition.

Prize money for this year's event was £8m and the dates for the 2023 staging are 13-16 July.

"We are delighted to extend our stay in East Lothian through to 2026," said DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

And The Renaissance Club CEO Jerry Sarvadi added: "The 2022 event was truly spectacular, with 14 of the top 15 in the world rankings participating."