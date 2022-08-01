Close menu

Ryder Cup: Europe captain Luke Donald's task fraught with difficulty and uncertainty'

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

From the section Golf

Luke Donald at the 2018 Ryder Cup
Donald was one of Thomas Bjorn's vice-captains when Europe defeated the United States in Paris in 2018

Never before has a Ryder Cup captain been installed in such difficult circumstances.

Normally the appointment is a coronation, a moment of celebration and excitement and while Luke Donald is thrilled, at last, to be piloting Europe's quest to regain the trophy he is also aware that the task is fraught with difficulty and uncertainty.

As golf's civil war rages, the 44-year-old has 14 months to fashion a team capable of overturning last year's record 19-9 defeat by a youthful United States line-up at Whistling Straits.

That is already a tough ask, but more pressingly he has barely a month to come up with a formula from which to select his team. This at a time when the men's game is tearing itself apart.

The qualifying process for his side is due to start in September, well before an outcome is expected from legal action that should determine whether players who have defected to LIV Golf will remain eligible for DP World Tour events.

"We don't have enough clarity on the situation right now," Donald told BBC Sport. "Hopefully that will get resolved as time goes on and then I will have a better idea of how to deal with it.

"But my plan is to have 12 guys unified on the team and we will be ready to play against the Americans in Rome."

Donald was second choice for the role after Henrik Stenson was stripped of the job a fortnight ago for signing a £40m contract with the Saudi Arabian-funded breakaway LIV setup.

The new captain has given the strongest possible assurances that he will not be jumping ship from Ryder Cup Europe in the same way as Stenson.

"I've signed a contract as Henrik did and I'm giving them my word," said the Englishman.

"That's all I can do and I promise you I will be seeing this through until the end. I've not been approached by LIV to play on their tour but I have this amazing opportunity to be this Ryder Cup captain.

"The Ryder Cup has meant so much to me over the years, some of my best moments on the golf course have been during Ryder Cups.

"The camaraderie, the team spirit, the history behind it. Everything that the Ryder Cup represents is very special to me and I think that's important."

Indeed Donald sees the biennial match between Europe and the US as an entity potentially capable of defusing the unprecedented power struggle prompted by LIV's entry into the golf market.

"I think the Ryder Cup is the beacon of hope," said Donald, who was on the winning side in all four of his playing appearances. "We have so much rich history in the Ryder Cup, almost 100 years.

"I remember so many more moments in Ryder Cups than I do probably from my individual career, just because it matters.

"We have amazing moments like Tony Jacklin and Jack Nicklaus and 'the concession' (at Royal Birkdale in 1969). We had the 'War on the Shore,' (1991) 'The Battle of Brookline' (1999) and the 'Miracle at Medinah' (2012).

"These things resonate with people and it has history and history is important because it encourages the next generation of players to get involved in the game.

"I think the Ryder Cup is a great platform to grow this game and I'm certainly privileged to be the captain and hopeful that history continues."

Donald also plans to dip into more recent sporting history to try to inspire his team, who are likely to be underdogs at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, for the match which starts on 29 September 2023.

The new skipper says he will reach out to England coach Sarina Wiegman following her team's victory in the Euros last Sunday.

"I'm obviously extremely proud of what the Lionesses did," Donald said.

"Any time I can talk to someone who is able to have such a success around a team, and I think you can see such comparisons between something like the Lionesses and the Ryder Cup."

Donald added: "I'm sure I will be reaching out to many people who have had a lot success in that team environment, one being Sarina."

It may prove an enlightened and enlightening conversation. Donald will need plenty of those over the next 14 months.

He will appoint further vice-captains to work alongside Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari who were put in place by Stenson during his ill-fated 127 day reign.

Between them they have much to ponder, starting with how they will assemble a team.

"Obviously this is day one for me but it will be a busy next few weeks trying to figure out all those details and making sure we have a great system in place to give us the best opportunity for victory in Rome," said the former world number one.

"But all I can do is control what I can control and move forward from here. I can't control what's happened in the past."

And given the current golfing landscape, there is no bigger challenge than trying to have some influence on what is a most uncertain future.

Comments

Join the conversation

89 comments

  • Comment posted by njrose51, today at 12:08

    Lets use this time to start building a new team. lets bed in new younger players, built around the new stalwarts - Rory, Rham, Hovland, and Hatton, lets start forming new playing partnerships that can emulate Ollie and Seve etc. Lets change the qualifying process/captains picks so we have the best players who are on form come Sept. Luke has a great chance here to be the catalyst for change.

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 11:56

    If Luke wants to build a unified team worthy of representing Europe he should make it clear that he does not want greedy mercenaries. R&A should be bold enough to assure him of support.
    The players who defected are free to do so but cannot have their cake and eat it! Rings a bell?

  • Comment posted by Argyle, today at 11:43

    Time to bin this now , it's where all the "in the candle" and "light your hole" and "mashed tomato" came from, a continent or World tour v nation doesn't make sense anyway. How's about LIV v US tour ...a hillbilly festival.

  • Comment posted by nigel, today at 11:29

    3 rounds, more money ,more time off more fun ,i know where i would rather be

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 11:22

    Ryder Cup in Rome always was a nonsense
    Traffic is impossible
    If had to go to Italy should been Milan

    • Reply posted by Argyle, today at 11:44

      Argyle replied:
      It's not played in the city centre, though Greg might like that idea for LIV.

  • Comment posted by rambo 73, today at 11:03

    Wrong choice this man very seldom plays in Europe

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 10:57

    He will always know he was at best second choice. but hey, he's got the job.

    9 out of the past 23 majors played had been won by LIV registered players. has beens? me thinks not

    • Reply posted by Jock, today at 11:08

      Jock replied:
      any of them content in this year's four majors? No didn't think so...

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 10:51

    The Ryder Cup gets talked up way out of proportion.
    If top players are prepared to risk exclusion from majors by joining LIV, then they aren't going be bothered about a biennial jolly up.
    While the RC means a lot more to European players, especially the non major winners like Poulter, Casey etc, it isn't going to deter them from taking LIV's millions, nor should it.

  • Comment posted by fixed incomer, today at 10:12

    Wow!..LIV offered Tiger Woods between $700~$800 million to join their pantomime 'Tour'. He refused. Kind of puts the whole argument about 'developing golf' into context.

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 10:21

      killerfrail replied:
      how so? im sure Tiger would have brought more people to the sport. so he would get the mental offer

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 09:45

    "I've not been approached by LIV to play on their tour".

    So basically, a come and get me plea to Greg Norman 😂

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 10:20

      killerfrail replied:
      you don't answer the phone, toooo busy posting on here. d'oh

  • Comment posted by Guyser, today at 09:38

    The Ryder Cup is bigger than those LIV money grabbing players that hopefully won't be involved. It doesn't need them to be a great event. All the best Luke Donald and as for Stenson and his new Mickey Mouse tour.........no comment.

    • Reply posted by Jimmyc, today at 09:56

      Jimmyc replied:
      Stenson picked up 3.5 million the weekend, no wonder your speechless 😶 lol 😂 = 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

  • Comment posted by SSM, today at 08:37

    No. The tours' knee jerk bans are tearing it apart.

    I'm entirely apathetic towards the LIV. As a spectator, I've no interest in tuning into declining pros swan about in exhibition matches whilst Katy Perry blares over range speakers.

    Though, if a golfer wants to play in LIV. Let them. But if they want to qualify for Majors/The Ryder Cup - they'd better find another way to qualify in tandem.

    • Reply posted by Gungla, today at 08:42

      Gungla replied:
      Yes, agree. At the end of the day the best players need to be involved for the Ryder Cup to retain its appeal.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 07:28

    Its a disgrace that Sandy Lyle has never been offered the captaincy, double major winner

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 08:05

      hammertime replied:
      Not really. He's walked off more times than Gloria Gaynor has sung about it. Hasn't got the necessary backbone

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 07:07

    A win win for Donald - never before will a captain have a get out of jail free card...

    If we win he's a hero.. If we lose people will say its a difficult job and under uncertain times...

    No pressure on him.... so just maybe he will turn the tide

  • Comment posted by Ultramarine, today at 07:02

    It'll be something if Stenson qualifies for the team.

    • Reply posted by alan e, today at 09:17

      alan e replied:
      I see a pig flying past my window.
      No top 10 finishes in a year and he suddenly wins an over 40’s exhibition event.

  • Comment posted by theharvvgc, today at 06:22

    Wonder how it feels to be 2nd choice

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 10:25

      killerfrail replied:
      wonder? im sure you have been lol ask yer wife

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 05:33

    anyone who suggests he needs to learn from a previously obscure and unknown manager in a minority sport is lacking in confidence or self belief- Klopp or Guardiola maybe, but this is just inclusion gone mad due to hype and will be of no use whatsoever.

    • Reply posted by Perry, today at 06:31

      Perry replied:
      A different perspective often brings growth. The article mentioned that contact in the context of building and motivating a team. You should certainly seek out other people who have built and motivated a successful team.

      That does not mean that you adopt all they say. 1 good idea is enough; and 2 or more is bonus.

      People who understand success knows this.

  • Comment posted by Janus, today at 03:11

    I would immediately remove LIV players from consideration. By their action those players have announced that they value money above honour.

    Best of luck to Luke. A good choice, intelligent, articulate and always one of golf's true gentlemen.

    • Reply posted by mikec, today at 07:13

      mikec replied:
      “”By their action those players have announced that they value money above honour””

      So tell us who have played in the Ryder Cup in the past while complaining they weren’t getting paid, or commented it was just a glorified exhibition ??

      Money above honour, yeah right😉😉

  • Comment posted by north Yorkie, at 23:13 1 Aug

    LIV golf is a vehicle used by the Saudi ruling family to destabilise and destroy yet another icon of ‘the western world’ ( although that phrase includes countries around the world ) - the game of golf. By destabilising this, they bring down yet another aspect of our culture and create warring factions where there were none before. Good luck to Luke - he is a man of integrity and deserves success.

    • Reply posted by Gungla, today at 08:18

      Gungla replied:
      I think Sky Sports TV has dismantled our game more than anything else. On Sunday thousands of young girls got to see how the country reacts collectively to a win, inspiring a generation. That's the way it used to be after each Open and Masters on the BBC.

  • Comment posted by Tomas 33, at 22:56 1 Aug

    Quite a sensationalistic non story!! Probably two at the most of the LIV players would have been picked for the Ryder Cup and more than probably Donald will be equally as good a Captain as Stenson would have been. There are many dozens of good young players ready and willing to play the normal Tour events in positions vacated mainly by players past their peak . I am looking forward to fresh faces.

