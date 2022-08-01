Close menu

Ryder Cup: Luke Donald named Europe captain, replacing Henrik Stenson

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Luke Donald and Padraig Harrington
Donald (left) was one of Padraig Harrington's vice-captains at last year's record Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits

Luke Donald has pledged loyalty to Europe after being appointed Ryder Cup captain, replacing Henrik Stenson who was sacked for defecting to LIV Golf.

The former world number one will lead Europe's quest to win back the trophy from the United States in Rome in 2023.

He was passed over for the role when Stenson was appointed in March.

Donald tweeted that he was "excited and truly honoured" to be named captain, adding he was "looking forward to getting my team ready for Rome".

He takes over in unprecedented circumstances with Stenson's sacking symptomatic of the bitter power struggle dominating men's golf.

The Swede was stripped of the captaincy after only 127 days because he signed a reported £40m contract with the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV series.

On Sunday, the 46-year-old Swede claimed a £3.3m winner's cheque with a two-stroke victory in his first LIV appearance at Bedminster in New Jersey.

Donald is the first English skipper since Sir Nick Faldo, who led the losing side in 2008. The 44-year-old was re-interviewed for the job soon after Stenson was axed a fortnight ago.

Thomas Bjorn, the last victorious European captain in 2018, was also considered along with Scotland's Paul Lawrie and Swede Robert Karlsson.

The new captain played in four Ryder Cups from 2004 until 2012 and was on the winning side on each occasion.

In his amateur career, Donald also appeared in two winning Walker Cup teams for Great Britain and Ireland.

He was an assistant to Bjorn in Paris four years ago and was again part of the backroom team led by Padraig Harrington in the record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Four members of that team, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bernd Wiesberger have been recruited by LIV Golf and it is unclear if they will be available to play in Italy.

The US side has lost Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed to the LIV roster.

A seven-time winner on the European Tour, Donald collected 17 professional titles and spent 56 weeks at the top of golf's world rankings.

A calm, unflappable figure he faces a similarly determined character in Zach Johnson who captains the United States for the first time for the match at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from 29 September 2023.

The 46-year-old Iowan appeared in only one winning team in five Ryder Cup playing appearances.

Bjorn and Italian Edoardo Molinari were appointed by Stenson as vice-captains and it is thought they will continue in those roles.

  • Comment posted by Bruce, at 15:59 1 Aug

    A former world number 1, with 4 Ryder Cups as a player (all victories) and 10.5 points out of a possible 15 for him personally, twice served as a VC. Uniquely qualified in my book. Good luck Luke & Team Europe.

    • Reply posted by Dixiedee, at 16:28 1 Aug

      Dixiedee replied:
      Well said young master Bruce

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, at 12:39 1 Aug

    Nice to see LIV really smashing it out of the park on Sunday with an average viewership of 60k people watching and having to try and giveaway tickets at $7 on StubHub. What a roaring success this is so far for Mr Norman!!! 😂

    As for Donald being captain… been around the RC for years as a player and vice captain so knows what works and doesn’t. Hoping for him to be a success

    • Reply posted by mehstg, at 12:42 1 Aug

      mehstg replied:
      Yet again you are full of it. You do realise they have other viewing methods online. Not just YouTube. This is their third event and it was far better quality than the garbage offered up by your beloved DP World Tour and PGA Tour this weekend.

  • Comment posted by Man of Kent, at 12:54 1 Aug

    I would have preferred Lawrie. Played on the Euro Tour all his career. Highly respected by his fellow pros. Always talks a lot of sense when interviewed, knows the game inside out and shows passion. Having said that, I am sure Donald will do a good job and I will, of course, support him and the team 100%.

    • Reply posted by francis, at 14:03 1 Aug

      francis replied:
      To be fair Luke is a PGA tour player not European properly don’t know most of the players.

  • Comment posted by toomuchinformationrequired, at 12:11 1 Aug

    Good, please don't let the LIV golfers play in the Ryder Cup, it looks so far as if it will hit the American team harder than Europe so stick to your guns and throw the greedy crew into the abyss.

    • Reply posted by Alan, at 12:30 1 Aug

      Alan replied:
      These guys play golf professionally, that's their business. If someone is prepared to offer big money for their product, then why shouldn't they take it. This is business not greed.

      You might also consider that a good many of these top golfers set up foundations to pump money into good causes, I guess you didn't think of that in your cheap shot response.

  • Comment posted by Blame Someone Else, at 12:47 1 Aug

    A natural choice of Captain, and it will be all about the team, not about himself, unlike some of the other possibilities.

    Realistically it will be a very hard ask to win, and with the LIV clear out of the old guard, we can use this as an opportunity to rebuild with youth. Westy, Poults, Sergio, adios amigos.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, at 19:24 1 Aug

      FootOfDavros replied:
      I'm glad the BBC have finally opened a hys so we can at last discuss the LIV golf situation...

      Just amazing to see so many people getting some kind of patriotism for particular golf tours! Who'd have thought it...

      And for those getting all excited about Ryder Cup exclusions, why? You want to see a watered down tournament just to exclude some guys who wanted to make more money? What a joke.

  • Comment posted by BosBrit, at 12:20 1 Aug

    Great choice. A quiet and tactical leader has done Europe well over the years. Hopefully more a Langer than a Faldo.

    • Reply posted by dman, at 16:24 1 Aug

      dman replied:
      Tactical leader based on what?

  • Comment posted by bonzodoodog, at 12:57 1 Aug

    Good choice he’s a decent individual and will make good decisions !!
    Although I like Stenson he made his choice !! Probably a good one for him

  • Comment posted by Rob , at 15:14 1 Aug

    I don't want to see any of the LIV players, US or European selected in the Ryder Cup.

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, at 15:15 1 Aug

      brackensmammy replied:
      May as well just watch the Walker cup so.

  • Comment posted by Joe, at 15:18 1 Aug

    European Tour are hypocrites. They were happy to take Saudi money and have events there when they benefit, and to have European players treat the ET as a secondary tour whilst they play on a more lucrative tour (US). LIV is now the more lucrative tour and it has less events than the PGA so Europeans can play more ET events. ET policy is based on who gives them most money (PGA tour now).

  • Comment posted by Harry178, at 12:46 1 Aug

    Do the job with pride Luke, and pick the best team players (where it's your choice) that want to play.

  • Comment posted by Forestrambler, at 12:10 1 Aug

    Good choice. Maybe more in the Langer analytical mindset than the Seve inspirational leader but both methods got the job done

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, at 13:42 1 Aug

      brackensmammy replied:
      You can't use their name when talking about Donald 😅😅🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by crazycristos, at 16:15 1 Aug

    He would have been my choice over stenson anyway

  • Comment posted by Ticketless sports fan, at 12:43 1 Aug

    Luuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuke!

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, at 16:25 1 Aug

    Donald has always come across well and is grateful to the sport that has made him a multi multi millionaire. Good luck to him with this enormous job. I think he will be a good captain.

    • Reply posted by me, today at 06:01

      me replied:
      Is he your neighbour?

  • Comment posted by dtm, at 15:03 1 Aug

    Terrific selection, congratulations Luke. Well deserved, with both an outlook and maturity that reflects the true history of the game, given the present challenges. All the very best 👍

  • Comment posted by Noel Daly, at 14:07 1 Aug

    Hopefully in time LIV will siphon off all the greedy losers who are no longer interested in earning their huge rewards through honest endeavour and make way for younger more ambitious and hungry golfers who still appreciate the joy of earning a win.

    • Reply posted by dman, at 16:25 1 Aug

      dman replied:
      Getting £3.3m for winning a 3 round comp... hardly a loser, how much did you win this weekend?

  • Comment posted by Lordhawhaw, at 12:14 1 Aug

    Good appointment to start a new era of Ryder cup. Inevitably the tours will have to coexist so that there is no diminution of the contest. Luke Donald is a smart guy who could be a voice of reason if the established tours support him.

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, at 13:41 1 Aug

      brackensmammy replied:
      If that's the case why sack Henrik?

  • Comment posted by IronFistCliveMyers, at 17:42 1 Aug

    Middle Eastern investment is going to dominate sport going forward so get used to it. I actually think the PGA will eventually have to consider allowing players to be able to compete in LIV and their own tournaments, or risk going obselete.

  • Comment posted by autoq, at 16:14 1 Aug

    I still think its disgraceful that Sandy Lyle was never given this honour. He was an icon of British golf in the 80's. This would have been an ideal opportunity to fix that. 🤷‍♂️

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, at 16:23 1 Aug

      brackensmammy replied:
      Ken Brown never got it either, your point?

  • Comment posted by Julio, at 15:26 1 Aug

    Excellent choice !! Hope there will be no LIV players on any of both teams. They already have their own teams

    • Reply posted by Warm beer, at 15:55 1 Aug

      Warm beer replied:
      With the exception of DJ, no LIV players would qualify.

