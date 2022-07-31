Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ayaka Furue will take confidence into next week's Women's Open

Women's Scottish Open final-round leaderboard -21 A Furue (Jap); -18 C Boutier (Fra); -17 HJ Kim (Kor), C Knight (USA); -16 L Ko (NZ), A Lee (USA); -15 N Hataoka (Jap); -14 W Meechai (Tha), M Leblanc (Can), L Vu (USA). Selected others: -10 G Hall (Eng), C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng); -6 G Dryburgh (Sco); -5 S Meadow (NI); -1 B Brewerton (Wal); +1 K Henry (Sco). Leaderboard (external site) external-link

Japan's Ayaka Furue was crowned Women's Scottish Open champion - her first title on the LPGA tour - after a course record 10-under-par round of 62.

The 22-year-old world number 30 finished three shots ahead of overnight leader Celine Boutier of France.

Rookie Furue has won seven times on the LPGA Tour of Japan but her previous best finish in Europe was fourth place at last year's Evian Championship.

"With this win, it builds up a lot of confidence for me," she said.

"My shots and putting and all-around game was very good and, when I needed to make big birdie putts, I was able to make them."

Furue began the day in a tie for ninth place, five shots behind Boutier and New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

But six birdies in a row from holes six through to 11 put her in contention and another at 15 put her in front before back-to-back birdies on the last two holes to finish 21 under par.

Two-time Solheim Cup winner Boutier, who had seven birdies and four bogeys in her final round at Dundonald Links, conceded there was little she could do as Furue "just had a really great day".

Korea's Kim Hyo-joo and the United States' Cheyenne Knight finished in a share of third place on 17 under par after carding rounds of 66 and 65, respectively, with Ko in a tie for fifth.

Thailand's Wichanee Meechai, who tied for eighth, secured one of three qualifying places for next week's Women's Open along with compatriot Chanettee Wannasaen and Spain's Carmen Alonso.

England's Georgia Hall, Charlie Hull and Bronte Law finished tied for 18th, 11 strokes behind the winner, while Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh slipped four strokes further back in joint 34th after a disappointing final round of 74.