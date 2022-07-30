Last updated on .From the section Golf

Celine Boutier says her ball flight suits links golf

Women's Scottish Open first-round leaderboard -15 C Boutier (Fra), L Ko (NZ); -14 L Harm (Ger), M Leblanc (Can); -13 E Ji (Kor), L Vu (USA); -12 C Knight (USA), W Meechai (Tha). Selected others: -9 G Hall (Eng); -8 G Dryburgh (Sco); -7 C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng); -3 S Meadow (NI); Par B Brewerton (Wal); +1 K Henry (Sco) Leaderboard (external site) external-link

World number four Lydia Ko was joined by two-time LPGA winner Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women's Scottish Open.

France's Boutier shot a five-under-par 67 to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could only manage a one-under 71.

Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc shot 66 to lie second along with Germany's Leonie Harm, one shot off the lead.

That, the lowest round of the day, was matched by Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh.

The Aberdonian, whose round included an 81-foot putt to birdie the fifth and a hole out from the bunker on the sixth, says she will take "lots of confidence" into the final round at Dundonald Links, but is seven shots adrift of the leaders in joint 18th place.

England's Georgia Hall remained six shots behind after her round of 71.

The 28-year-old Boutier, whose round included five birdies on the front nine, said: "I really like links golf and playing in windy conditions.

"I feel like my ball flight is pretty low and so I feel like I never really have trouble keeping it down, which is an advantage here because the ball doesn't get affected as much."

Ko was unable to match her opening two rounds of 65 but said she "was able to scramble round" despite not playing at her best.

LeBlanc proclaimed her love of "playing in Scotland" as she shot seven birdies on her way to a third round of 66, her total of 14-under par giving her a shot at her first LPGA victory.