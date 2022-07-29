Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bubba Watson has been recovering from a knee injury since playing in the US PGA Championship in May

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson is the latest high-profile golfer to sign up with LIV Golf.

The American, 43, is currently recovering from a knee injury and will debut with the controversial Saudi-backed series in September.

The former world number two will be an off-course captain for the fourth event in the inaugural series in Boston.

Now ranked 86 in the world, Watson has 14 career wins but not played since the US PGA Championship in May.

"I couldn't make this move without acknowledging that I am forever grateful for the opportunities provided to me through the PGA Tour," Watson said in a statement on social media. external-link

LIV's inaugural series features eight events, with the third taking place in Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend.

Watson is not expected to play until next season, when the breakaway series expands to a 14-event LIV Golf League.

He added: "My meniscus rehab continues, but I expect to be fully recovered and playing before the 2023 season starts. In the meantime, I'm working on plans for my team.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of an exciting new concept in professional golf and seeing how it evolves."

The left-hander has also made four Ryder Cup appearances for the USA.

As things currently stand, US players in LIV Golf will not be eligible to play in next year's Ryder Cup because the PGA Tour has suspended its members who have joined the fledgling series.

American players earn Ryder Cup qualifying points through PGA Tour events.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson was last week removed as Europe's captain for the next Ryder Cup in September 2023 after joining LIV Golf.