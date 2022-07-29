Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lydia Ko has yet to drop a shot over her two rounds in Ayrshire

Women's Scottish Open first-round leaderboard -14 L Ko (NZ); -12 L Vu (USA); -11 EH Ji (Kor); -10 C Boutier (Fra), W Meechai (Tha); -9 A Lee (USA), HJ Kim (Kor), L Harm (Ger), HJ Choi (Kor) Selected others: -8 G Hall (Eng); -5 B Law (Eng); -3 C Hull (Eng); -2 K Henry (Sco), G Dryburgh (Sco), C Williams (Wal) Leaderboard (external site) external-link

Former world number one Lydia Ko opened up a two-shot lead at Women's Scottish Open as England's Georgia Hall fell six shots adrift at Dundonald Links.

New Zealander Ko fired an eagle and five birdies in a second consecutive 65 and has yet to drop a shot.

The 25-year-old leads American Lilia Vu after two rounds, with Hall among six players tied for 10th after a 70.

Despite her 14-under-par total, Ko still lamented "a few more birdie opportunities today that I missed".

"I felt like I did that pretty well the last couple of days and hope to do a good job of that over the weekend and see where that puts me," she said.

South Korea's Ji Eun-Hee sits third, another stroke behind Vu following a superb 64, while first-round leader Hye-Jin Choi of Korea is six shots off the lead after a 71.

Hall, who started the day a stroke behind the leader, recovered from a front nine of 37 with birdies on the 10th, 13th and 18th.

Two Scots made the cut - Kylie Henry, who had a second successive 71, and Gemma Dryburgh after a 73, only good enough for a share of 55th place.