Henrik Stenson said in March that it was "a dream" to be appointed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson says he does not feel he "gave up" Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy by choosing to join LIV Golf.

The Swede, 46, was appointed in March but 127 days later he was stripped of the captaincy for joining the controversial Saudi-backed series.

The former world number two planned to continue as captain so "I don't feel like I've given it up".

"I made every arrangement possible here to be able to fulfil my captain's duties," said the 2016 Open champion.

"I've had great help here from LIV to be able to do that. And still, the decision was made that I was to be removed.

"I'm obviously disappointed over the situation. But it is what it is, and yeah, we move on from there now."

Stenson has made five Ryder Cup appearances as a player and was vice-captain to Padraig Harrington for last September's record defeat by the USA.

He spoke to Ryder Cup Europe officials before deciding to join LIV and asked if he was aware he would definitely be stripped of the captaincy, Stenson replied: "We had discussions and I informed them of the decision to go and play in LIV tournaments.

"They had a short period of time where they were kind of discussing or debating if what was going to happen, and I was informed of their decision shortly after."

According to the Telegraph, external-link England's Luke Donald will replace Stenson, who makes his LIV debut this weekend at Trump Bedminster, the third event of the inaugural LIV series.

'I hope for a decision sooner rather than later'

England's Lee Westwood has also joined the LIV series but is set to play on the DP World Tour next month at The PGA Championship, which is a qualifying event for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Compatriot and fellow LIV player Ian Poulter successfully appealed against being banned from playing at the Scottish Open earlier this month and both he and Westwood have called for clarity on whether they will be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup.

"I would hope that the European Tour [DP World Tour] would make a decision sooner rather than later," said Westwood, who has made a joint-record 11 Ryder Cup appearances for Europe.

"It's only fair for everybody whether they play on the LIV Tour or on the European Tour, or on the European Tour and the PGA Tour, to know where they stand as soon as possible."

He added: "No decision's been made on qualification for the team and my future, or any of our futures playing the European Tour."

Fellow Ryder Cup veteran Poulter said: "I think the criteria is in three weeks' time, we start qualifying, but we still don't have a definite answer to what that is going to actually look like."