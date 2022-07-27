Last updated on .From the section Golf

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey will host the third LIV Golf event this year

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule will not compete with the majors, international team events or heritage events, say event organisers.

Next year 48 players will play in 14 tournaments, with $405m (£336m) in combined purses, with the choice of playing in the more traditional tournaments.

The announcement comes the day before the start of the breakaway Saudi-funded series' third tournament.

Play begins in Bedminster on Thursday.

The event in New Jersey is one of eight tournaments in the inaugural year of the controversial series.

LIV Golf did not announce next year's tournament dates and locations but said it would "expand LIV Golf's global footprint" with events in North America, Latin America, Australia, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

"Each season will culminate in a Team World Championship match play grand finale," said Greg Norman, chief executive and commissioner of LIV Golf.

"The 2023 league schedule will not compete with the majors, international team events or heritage events so the best players in the game will always be able to make their own choices about where to play. "

The PGA Tour suspended players who joined LIV Golf, while some have quit the US-based tour. The DP World Tour has punished but not indefinitely banned LIV golfers.