3M Open: American Tony Finau wins by three shots for third PGA Tour title

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tony Finau
Tony Finau is ranked 17th in the world
3M Open final leaderboard
-17 T Finau (US); -14 SJ Im (Kor), E Grillo (Arg); -13 J Hahn (US), T Hoge (US), S Piercy (US); -10 D Willett (Eng), C Tarren (Eng), G Sigg (USA)
Tony Finau won the 3M Open by three shots to take his third PGA Tour title.

The 32-year-old American, ranked 17th in the world, fired six birdies to card a four-under-par final round at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

South Korea's Sung-Jae Im and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo tied for second at 14-under, while Scott Piercy was joint fourth after losing his overnight four-shot lead.

English pair Danny Willett and Callum Tarren were joint seventh on 10-under.

