Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tony Finau is ranked 17th in the world

3M Open final leaderboard -17 T Finau (US); -14 SJ Im (Kor), E Grillo (Arg); -13 J Hahn (US), T Hoge (US), S Piercy (US); -10 D Willett (Eng), C Tarren (Eng), G Sigg (USA) Full leaderboard

Tony Finau won the 3M Open by three shots to take his third PGA Tour title.

The 32-year-old American, ranked 17th in the world, fired six birdies to card a four-under-par final round at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

South Korea's Sung-Jae Im and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo tied for second at 14-under, while Scott Piercy was joint fourth after losing his overnight four-shot lead.

English pair Danny Willett and Callum Tarren were joint seventh on 10-under.