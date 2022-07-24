Last updated on .From the section Golf

Four successive under-par rounds took Richie Ramsay to victory

Cazoo Classic final leaderboard -14 R Ramsey (Sco); -13 P Waring (Eng); -12 M Kinhult (Swe), J Guerrier (Fra), G Forrest (Sco), D Huizing (Ned), R Petersson (Swe) Selected: -10 A Sullivan (Eng); -9 L Slattery (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng), T Olesen (Den) Full leaderboard

Richie Ramsay recorded his sixth professional win at the Cazoo Classic in Southport.

The Scot, 39, moved into the lead with a birdie at the 17th hole and finished on 14 under par - one shot clear of Englishman Paul Waring.

It is Ramsay's first victory on the DP World Tour since his 2015 Hassan II Golf Trophy win.

His countryman Grant Forrest was one of five players tied for third on 12 under at Hillside.

Robert MacIntyre was five shots further back in a tie for 20th while David Drysdale was six under with Craig Howie five under.

Andy Sullivan, on 10 under, finished one ahead of English compatriot Lee Slattery and two in front of Eddie Pepperell.

Welshmen Oliver Farr and Stuart Manley were two and one under, respectively.

Ramsay was well placed after posting 69 in each of his opening two rounds and was five under for his third round.

Though he bogeyed the 12th, his four birdies proved enough for victory.