Cazoo Classic final leaderboard -14 R Ramsey (Sco); -13 P Waring (Eng); -12 M Kinhult (Swe), J Guerrier (Fra), G Forrest (Sco), D Huizing (Ned), R Petersson (Swe) Selected: -10 A Sullivan (Eng); -9 L Slattery (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng), T Olesen (Den) Full leaderboard

Richie Ramsay recorded his sixth professional win at the Cazoo Classic in Southport.

The Scot, 39, moved into the lead with a birdie at the 17th hole and finished on 14 under par - one shot clear of Englishman Paul Waring.

It is Ramsay's first victory on the DP World Tour since his 2015 Hassan II Golf Trophy win.

"It feels unbelievable, the relief. I kept believing, I knew my game was good," Ramsay told Sky Sports.

"Maybe I haven't been in a good place the last couple of years, but the biggest thing was that I made a promise to my daughter and I don't break promises to her.

"I said I'd get her a trophy. I haven't won since my daughter was born and that's six years. That one is for Olivia. Hopefully she is watching."

Ramsay was well placed after posting 69 in each of his opening two rounds and was five under for his third round.

Though he bogeyed the 12th, his four birdies left him needing par on the 18th, which he sealed with an eight-foot putt.

And he added: "The way I did it, to hole that putt at the last - hours and hours of practice and it comes down to one shot. No matter what happens now, I'll remember it for the rest of my life."

His countryman Grant Forrest was one of five players tied for third on 12 under at Hillside. Robert MacIntyre was five shots further back in a tie for 20th while David Drysdale finished on six under and Craig Howie was five under.

Andy Sullivan, on 10 under, finished one ahead of English compatriot Lee Slattery and two in front of Eddie Pepperell. Welshmen Oliver Farr and Stuart Manley were two and one under, respectively.