Brooke Henderson birdied the last to win the Evian Championship by one shot and lift her second major title.

The Canadian, 24, claimed her first major in the 2016 Women's PGA Championship.

Henderson finished on 17-under, edging Sophia Schubert, and said: "I'm super-excited to have my second major win."

England's Charley Hull ended on 15-under and tied third in a group of five golfers, while compatriot Georgia Hall was two shots back and tied for eighth.

Henderson, who struggled to a 71 in the last round, had to battle for the victory.

She had lost her lead, but bounced back with back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15, before rolling in the decisive eight-foot putt to triumph.

"It was definitely an interesting day. Not the day I wanted but I stayed patient," added Henderson.

"The saying is majors are won on the back nine on Sunday, so I kept that in mind."

Japan's Mao Saigo hit a stunning seven-under-par 64 in round four to join Hull, who fired a fine 67, in third place.