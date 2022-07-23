Last updated on .From the section Golf

Brooke Henderson is seeking her second major title - more than six years after winning the Women's PGA Championship as a teenager

Evian Championship - second-round leaderboard -17 B Henderson (Can); -15 SY Ryu (Kor); -13 S Schubert (US); -12 C Ciganda (Spa), SY Kim (Kor); -11 JY Ko (Kor), C Hull (Eng), A Thitikul (Tha), HJ Kim (Kor) N Korda (US); - 10 A Valanzuela (Sui), L Ko (NZ) Selected others: -8 J Ewart (Eng); -7 G Hall (Eng)

Brooke Henderson hit a third-round 68 to lead the Evian Championship by two shots after day three.

The Canadian sunk four birdies to reach 17 under par before the final day at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Ryu So-yeon, the 2011 US Open champion, is two shots behind after recording three birdies in the final four holes.

"It wasn't as good as the first two days but I really hung in there," said Henderson, 24, who led by three shots overnight.

"I felt like the course was playing a little bit tougher for me today. I'm obviously in a great position going into Sunday, which is always a lot of fun.

"Hopefully I'll get a good strategy together tonight, play aggressive and have a great day tomorrow."

Ryu said she felt "a little bit nervous" before the deciding day after matching her career-best round at the tournament of 65, set in 2012.

"All I can do is focus on what I can do," the 32-year-old added. "I'm just going to do some light putting work today and then hopefully I can play well tomorrow as well."

Playing in her second major as a professional, former US Amateur champion Sophia Schubert claimed third place on 13 under with a round of 66.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Kim Sei-young, of South Korea, share joint fourth on 12 under.

English contender Charley Hull is six shots behind Henderson in joint fifth after a round of 67.

Henderson began the tournament with successive rounds of 64 and dropped her only shot of the penultimate day for a bogey at the first.

The former world amateur number one is seeking a second major title after winning the 2016 Women's PGA Championship at the age of 18.