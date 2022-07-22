Last updated on .From the section Golf

Henderson became the youngest winner of the Women's PGA Championship in 2016 aged 18

Evian Championship - second-round leaderboard -14 B Henderson (Can); -11 N Korda (US); - 9 SY Kim (Kor), SY Ryu (Kor); -8 A Lee (US), S Schubert (US), HJ Kim (Kor), A Thitikul (Tha), C Ciganda (Spa), P Delacour (Fra) Selected others: -7 C Hull (Eng); -5 J Ewart (Eng); -3 M Lee (Aus)

Brooke Henderson hit a second successive round of 64 to lead the Evian Championship by three shots after day two.

The 24-year-old Canadian recorded eight birdies to reach 14 under par at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Nelly Korda, the American Olympic champion, is second on 11 under par after claiming an eagle on the 18th.

Overnight leader Ayaka Furue of Japan dropped to 11th after firing a one-under-par round of 74.

South Korean pair Kim Sei-young and Ryu So-yeon sit level on nine under in third position.

"It feels really nice to get off to a fast start in a major championship - it feels like it's been a while," said Henderson, who won the 2016 Women's PGA Championship at the age of 18.

"To get it this far under par is really awesome."