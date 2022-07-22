Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy finished third in last week's Open Championship at St Andrews

World number three Rory McIlroy is to return to the BMW PGA Championship for the first time in three years.

The tournament, which takes place at Wentworth in early September, is one of the flagship events on the DP World Tour with a £6.6million prize fund.

"I look forward to competing again at the BMW PGA Championship," said Florida-based McIlroy.

"It's an event I love playing - the West Course has been good to me in the past and the fans are very supportive."

The event is one of only four on the tour with a similar prize fund and is only surpassed by the £8.2m season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

And, with both the former European Tour and its American counterpart the PGA Tour embroiled in an increasingly acrimonious battle with the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series, McIlroy's appearance in Surrey provides a welcome shot in the arm.

"I've had a consistent year so far and having a chance to win again at the iconic Wentworth would help my season-long campaign," added McIlroy, who has been a vocal opponent of LIV Golf.

The four-time major winner and 2014 Wentworth champion was in contention for last week's 150th Open Championship title until the final two holes. He is joined by a star-studded field of fellow major winners.

Reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is confirmed alongside the man he deposed, Jon Rahm, with 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett, defending BMW PGA champion Billy Horschel and the 2020 winner Tyrrell Hatton all set to compete.