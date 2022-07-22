Jamie Donaldson's 2014 Ryder Cup team-mate Ian Poulter (R) is one of the players to sign up to the LIV Golf series

Former Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson admits an approach from LIV Golf would be "hard to turn down", but says it is difficult to understand younger players joining the Saudi-backed series.

Donaldson, 46, says he can see why veteran golfers are accepting the financial rewards on offer in LIV Golf.

But he is surprised players who are competing at the top of the sport are having their heads turned.

"I get it [with] the older guys," Donaldson said.

"But the younger guys, I find it harder to believe that they're going when they can still compete on the world stage.

"I would find it hard to turn down, me personally. For an older guy that's not as competitive as he was, not competing as well in majors, I think it's difficult for people to turn down."

Welshman Donaldson is 163rd in golf's world rankings, having been a top-50 player during the best spell of his career.

The three-time European Tour winner's finest hour came in 2014, when a memorable wedge shot on to the 15th green at Gleneagles secured the winning point in Europe's Ryder Cup victory over the USA.

"The Ryder Cup for me was the greatest moment and we all did that for nothing," Donaldson told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"We don't get paid to play in the Ryder Cup. There were bounce-offs in sponsorship possibly for some golfers. It was the greatest thing I have ever been a part of and there was no money involved.

"But at the end of the day if you are older and you don't feel like you can get in another one (Ryder Cup) or you don't feel like you can compete in majors as you once did, it's different then, isn't it? You have got family and you can now play less golf (in the LIV series) for more money.

"You can spend more time with your family and everyone else is better off because of it. How do you say no to that?

"Personally, can I still get into a Ryder Cup team? I kind of believe that I still can if I have an absolute blinder of a year.

"Is that realistic? Can it happen? Possibly. But if you feel as though it's not going to happen and then somebody is offering you cash that you have earned in your career again, just as a one-off, to go and play in Saudi, I don't see how you can say no."

Europe are currently without a captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup after Henrik Stenson, who had been handed the role in March, was sacked on Wednesday morning.

The Swede confirmed later in the day that he will join LIV Golf, prompting his removal from the Ryder Cup role.

"It's a very difficult decision to drop that and then go onto the LIV stuff, but it's becoming so much stronger all the time," Donaldson added.

"The first event wasn't that strong. The second event was stronger and it's just going to keep getting stronger as in standard of players world ranking-wise.

"You don't know, if he (Stenson) goes and finishes his captaincy and by the time he has done it, he is unable to get into it (LIV), when it was something that maybe he was planning to do all along anyway - it's like an opportunity missed for him."