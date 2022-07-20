Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stenson said in March that it was "a dream" to be appointed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson has been removed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain with immediate effect.

The Swede is understood to be on the verge of signing up for the new controversial Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series.

And, after discussions with Ryder Cup Europe officials, the decision was made to replace him as captain."It is not possible for him to continue in the role of captain," a Ryder Cup Europe statement said.

"His tenure as captain has been brought to an end with immediate effect.

Ryder Cup Europe added that the decision had been made "in light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances" and that it had "become clear" he would "not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe".

Stenson had been linked with the new LIV series before being announced as 2023 Ryder Cup captain, saying at the time: "There has been a lot of rumours and speculation in the media over a long period of time.

"And, like I told the panel and Ryder Cup Europe, I'm fully committed to this, to be the captain, to deliver the best result I can with the team. It's been focused on that - and full steam ahead towards Rome.

"There's a captains' agreement that every captain signs and I've signed one of those as well. I think actions speak louder than words."

