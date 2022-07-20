Close menu

Henrik Stenson removed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments193

Henrk Stenson
Stenson said in March that it was "a dream" to be appointed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson has been removed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain with immediate effect.

The Swede is understood to be on the verge of signing up for the new controversial Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series.

And, after discussions with Ryder Cup Europe officials, the decision was made to replace him as captain."It is not possible for him to continue in the role of captain," a Ryder Cup Europe statement said.

"His tenure as captain has been brought to an end with immediate effect.

Ryder Cup Europe added that the decision had been made "in light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances" and that it had "become clear" he would "not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe".

Stenson had been linked with the new LIV series before being announced as 2023 Ryder Cup captain, saying at the time: "There has been a lot of rumours and speculation in the media over a long period of time.

"And, like I told the panel and Ryder Cup Europe, I'm fully committed to this, to be the captain, to deliver the best result I can with the team. It's been focused on that - and full steam ahead towards Rome.

"There's a captains' agreement that every captain signs and I've signed one of those as well. I think actions speak louder than words."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

195 comments

  • Comment posted by James Paterson, today at 13:01

    Didn’t bother them taking Ryder Cup to Sky denying millions live coverage of a great event. PGA like UEFA and FIFA parasitic organisations filled with high earning wasters contributing nothing to the sport.

    Stenson has earned his place in the sport good luck to him and the rest of them.

    • Reply posted by GBE, today at 13:10

      GBE replied:
      Spot on, what the PGA & DP Tour are doing is purely out of self preservation, tough luck it backfires on them both. Get to the table and agree a resolution for everyone.

  • Comment posted by Bodie, today at 12:59

    More sports washing from the Saudi regime. My heart bleeds for millionaires taking the Saudi gold who can't afford to live on the millions they already have. They should try a stint on minimum wage. No matter how much money the Saudis throw at golf, their mickey mouse tournaments can't cope with the prestige and history of a St Andrews or Augusta.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 13:04

      andy replied:
      the Pros don't like 6 hour rounds at St Andrews , does the European / DP Tour not go to Saudi Arabia itself.? pot & kettle come to mind

  • Comment posted by Wantedtobeafarmer, today at 12:51

    They just couldn’t LIV wiv it

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 13:08

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Reminds me of the darts when the PDC came along - exactly the same comments about how they were only in it for the money and that the "grass roots" competitions would fall apart, etc.

      You cannot stop capitalisms - They are offering more money, it's as simple as that. Once they get signed up with a TV deal from a rival broadcaster, it's all over...

  • Comment posted by AfricaJoe, today at 12:56

    Golf making the same mistake as Cricket did with thr IPL. Eventually cricket came around and accommodated IPL into the programme. Golf has to do the same, or see a total fragmentation of the game.

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 13:15

      Keep the Faith replied:
      this would be true if the IPL was intending to replace the rest of cricket. If LIV was an 8-event tour November-February the PGA probably wouldn't have reacted the way they did.

  • Comment posted by BosBrit, today at 13:03

    The PGA put pay walls up when it suited them. Now they’re being disrupted and can’t handle it. This is about money, not morals, on both sides of the argument.

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 13:04

    As much as I abhor the middle east sports washing everything part of me loves them sticking 2 fingers up at the establishment. If the PGA is so great then what are they worried about, they'll be worried about their backwards views and self serving commercial arrangements, and are throwing their toys out of the pram, same as darts back in the 90s with the BDO vs PDC.

    • Reply posted by subvod, today at 13:10

      subvod replied:
      Spot on. It's always about money. Who are they trying to kid, they must think the viewers were born yesterday.

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 13:03

    The PGA has hardly been a bastion of progressiveness over the decades. It's insular, racist, old boy, country club foundations needed shaking. I for one am glad, even if LIV is backed by rotten money.

  • Comment posted by LukeWarm, today at 12:50

    Another multi millionaire wanting more millions rather than respect the system the made him

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 12:56

      GazR replied:
      Or he might fancy playing with his mates on the LIV tour who he’s known for years… with less media commitments, fewer days work and far more money and no 7am starts!
      Seriously can you blame him!

      Also Henrik made himself! And the players make the tour not some guys in suits!

  • Comment posted by Billy Bobness, today at 12:49

    Proving that the annoyance about LIV is about undermining the already existing tours and not the money source.

  • Comment posted by He_s Gary Monk_s Dad, today at 12:51

    Another one gone to LIV? I might dust down my clubs and enter the PGA as there will be no-one left!

    • Reply posted by Para-para-paradise-woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh, today at 12:58

      Para-para-paradise-woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh replied:
      Meet you on the first tee!!!
      Errr ....... I suppose I'd better try and get a handicap now .....

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 13:05

    Let’s be honest he’d need a gun to threaten the leaderboard these days.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 13:03

    This proves that it’s all about money. Outside of winning a major, playing in the Ryder Cup or being the captain of one of the teams, is the biggest honour in the game. Something that money can’t buy.

  • Comment posted by TheBFG, today at 12:59

    All very well for him now. But if LIV manages to fill all 54 spaces with the players they want, many of those who have gone down this road will have to make way. Stepson, Poulter, Westwood, etc are burning bridges and will need to come cap in hand to try and rebuild them

    • Reply posted by RussTSheriff, today at 13:06

      RussTSheriff replied:
      I doubt it. By the time that happens they'll have made enough money to call it quits anyway.

  • Comment posted by Gungla, today at 13:04

    The end of the Ryder Cup era?

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 13:09

    If you believe in freedom of choice then we have to respect Stenson's decision to move to the LIV tour as well as we have to respect the powers that be from removing him from the captains role.

  • Comment posted by Archibald90, today at 13:07

    Too many players have short memories. Let.s ban em from the majors too.

  • Comment posted by s4i, today at 13:05

    Petty minded people afraid that their monopoly is under threat.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 12:57

    This all has the felling of what happened to darts many years ago.
    An outdated governing body not open to change that allowed others to deliver a better product.

    • Reply posted by TheBFG, today at 12:59

      TheBFG replied:
      It is in no way a better product

  • Comment posted by golfrants, today at 12:54

    No surprise with the current stance being taken on LIV by the PGA Tour and the 'strategic' alliance with DP. Establishment closing ranks.

    They really need to get around a table and talk this through and work together for the greater good of the game. LIV are in for the long haul and won't be going away anytime soon, if ever.

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 13:11

    What a joke. The man has supported the European Tour for years. I am sure he could play on any other tour in the world today without being stripped of his captaincy. Absolute childish behaviour by Ryder Cup Europe. I for one have lost all respect for them. Back to the old days of the USA thrashing Team GB&I before we allowed Seve to play to try and make it a competitive.

    • Reply posted by alan e, today at 13:13

      alan e replied:
      What a joke.... your post

