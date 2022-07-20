Close menu

LIV Golf: Henrik Stenson and Hideki Matsuyama linked after 45-man Bedminster field announced

Cameron Smith
Smith has reportedly been offered $90m (£74.9m) to join the offshoot golf competition

LIV Golf has announced 45 players for their next 48-man tournament - with three more top players to be named in the coming days.

It comes after reports that 2023 Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama could be set to join the controversial series.

Fellow major winners Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have already signed up for the new Saudi Arabia-funded tour.

The third event of the series, the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, will run from 29-31 July at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

Speaking after winning The Open on Sunday, Cameron Smith did not rule out joining LIV Golf.

LIV Golf are also reportedly tabling bids for Smith's fellow Australian Marc Leishman and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

Paul Casey, a 21-time winner as a pro and five-time European Ryder Cup team member, will make his LIV debut in a field that will showcase 10 major champions with a combined 20 majors won.

Stenson was announced in mid-March as Europe's successor to former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, but the Swede is likely to be stripped of the captaincy if he jumps ship to the rebel LIV Series, which has found itself in conflict with the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

Americans Mickelson and Johnson, Spaniard Garcia, South African Louis Oosthuizen and Englishmen Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood will make their third straight appearances since the circuit debuted last month outside London.

South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace won the first two tournaments of the inaugural LIV season at London and Portland, respectively. Both men will be in the field in New Jersey.

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said: "It's been a historic two months for LIV Golf as we've established a new era for the sport that delivers unique energy, camaraderie, and competition.

"In just six rounds of live action, we have created a golf environment that has captured the world's attention and attracted young, passionate fans around the globe.

"We are excited to take another giant leap forward at the beautiful Trump National Golf Club Bedminster where our players are eager to tee off in pursuit of the third individual and team titles of the season."

The LIV Series, fronted by two-time Open champion Norman, is running eight invitational events this year with a total prize fund of £200m.

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 11:17

    Why can't these guys just be content to play for $x million on the PGA tour rather than $2x million on this new tour?

    I didn't think "wow, golfers earning an obscene amount of money annoys me" when it was only $x million for four rounds of golf but now that it's AT LEAST $2x million I'm really angry about it...

  • Comment posted by tony sear, today at 11:17

    Rory and rrahmbo should lead a players strike and make them talk to each other something would quickly get sorted then it is surely in the best interests of all including TV people to make this happen sooner rather than later

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 11:15

    The captain to choose Liv over Ryder Cup? Ouch!....i guess that'd make me bitter too if I was used to hero-worshipping these guys...

  • Comment posted by Camel Valley, today at 11:14

    What happened to just playing golf? Players should be able to compete on both - The PGA Tour and LIV if they wish, or does the PGA believe in one tour to rule them all...

  • Comment posted by Matthew_Jennings, today at 11:13

    "In just six rounds of live action, we have created a golf environment that has captured the world's attention and attracted young, passionate fans around the globe.

    The level of delusion in this statement is off the charts. No-one is watching this circus. The fact they’ve now got Trump as a cheerleader tells me all I need to know about LIV.

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 11:10

    Great to see the virtue signalling, threats and bullying tactics falling on deaf ears....good luck to anyone who chooses to play....

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 11:10

    what nonsense is written in these articles. Smith the new open champion and world number 2 looking at 90 million to sign up when fading former stars got supposedly 250-500 million.
    the three stars will be passed there best older possible major winners. they already have who people wanna watch, DJ, PM, BdeC, BK and PR.

  • Comment posted by porkies, today at 11:10

    If there's one thing I've learnt from the past few weeks, it's that Sergio Garcia is a nasty piece of work.

    He's lost the respect of fans and pros everywhere.

    • Reply posted by Home Ales, today at 11:14

      Home Ales replied:
      Agreed, throwing his driver at his caddy is utterly despicable - he should be banned, spoilt brat

  • Comment posted by Stevie B, today at 11:09

    Genuine question - if the fields are limited to 48 and more golfers are added in then who drops out? Presumably some of the (relative) unknowns I saw in the previous fields? Need to be careful not to burn your bridges with the other tours...Sergio....

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:06

    Great for the golfers, not great for the fans. Shame something a bit more joined up couldn't have been achieved. I think a bit of change can raise everyone's game, but this absolute split doesn't look great so far.

  • Comment posted by Redsniper, today at 11:05

    How long will LIV golf go on for? what do the Saudi's get out of it? These vast sums of money will surely not be there period so the possibility is they can shut it down as soon as it was started, what happens then?

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 11:11

      killerfrail replied:
      its a loss leader into world domination.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 11:04

    Let's hope they sign up Sky as well 🙏 😀

    • Reply posted by chelsealabrador, today at 11:08

      chelsealabrador replied:
      Not sure a major TV company will touch this given the Saudi connection. Whereas this isn't a political issue for Golf, it very much is for any potential stakeholders.

  • Comment posted by blue_nose_knows, today at 11:03

    Amazing, I won’t be watching.

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 11:10

      killerfrail replied:
      a sad loss

  • Comment posted by porkies, today at 11:03

    This was something nobody seriously thought would gain any traction. Especially the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. They've been completely caught off guard and are reacting too late to all of this.

    The LIV tour is now here to stay, whether anybody likes it or not.

    • Reply posted by rico the third, today at 11:07

      rico the third replied:
      Maybe so. The senior tour is also here to stay. A shotgun start is not quite enough to convince me though. Maybe throw in a windmill and limit the number of clubs to two.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 11:01

    Sorry Greg, but round 1 at Centurion was watched by a whopping 94k (and this is worldwide) on YouTube, the 2nd round a measly 54k. Not to mention your players having to giveaway free/discounted tickets.

    No sponsors
    No TV deal
    No media coverage

    Nobody cares.

    To any person with half a brain cell it’s been an abject failure so far when you think of the investment that’s been poured into this.

    • Reply posted by Scaarn on, today at 11:07

      Scaarn on replied:
      A bit more free publicity for Liv.....thanks Billy....and thanks BBC! All going to plan nicely....

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 11:00

    A new exciting format? Teams? One less round to play and that showed at the open on day 4. No LIV player in the top 5 and ultimate in team golf is the Ryder cup, So maybe not that exciting after all.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 10:59

    Pathetic, money grubbing little men.

    Honestly, what a sad little life you must have to be a multi-millionaire and still want to sell your morals for even more.

    • Reply posted by Trinity Starr, today at 11:17

      Trinity Starr replied:
      You just described every professional sports person, especially Football players. No one single professional sports person does it for anything other than money.

  • Comment posted by Happyface, today at 10:59

    That's nice for them, as long as everyone realises that only "special" people consider golf to be a spectator sport.

  • Comment posted by robert, today at 10:56

    if cameron smith joins the liv tour he should forfeit the open championship title

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 11:15

      killerfrail replied:
      why

  • Comment posted by Gay, today at 10:54

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by zbig, today at 10:59

      zbig replied:
      How liberal are Saudi gun laws? They need to keep pace with western values.

