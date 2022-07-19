Louise Duncan has received a Scottish Open invitation from sponsor VisitScotland

Louise Duncan says it is "surreal" to receive an invitation to next week's Women's Scottish Open and reverse her decision never to turn professional.

The 22-year-old Scot credits finishing tied 10th as an amateur at the Women's Open in Carnoustie last year with helping to change her mind.

She will make her pro debut at Dundonald Links, 15 miles from her Ayrshire home in West Kilbride.

"Last year was a big eye-opener for me and inspired me," Duncan said.

"My story is quite unique as a lot of amateurs want to give it a go and turn pro, but I was always dead set on not turning pro. I lived it, enjoyed it and decided I wanted to do that week in, week out."

Duncan said she and other local amateurs playing in the pro-am ahead of the 2021 Scottish Open came to the conclusion they had the game to compete with professionals.

Everything then "fell into place" after being one of two recipients of invitations to this year's tournament from sponsor VisitScotland. Duncan was already guaranteed a place in the Women's Open the following week at Muirfield thanks to her Carnoustie finish.

However, having decided to shelve her honours year after completing three years of a general degree at University of Stirling, she said: "I don't think my younger me would have believed it."

Duncan, who won the R&A Student Tour series in Portugal, hopes for plenty of local support at Dundonald Links, which is next door to the Kilmarnock (Barassie) course where she won the 2021 Women's Amateur Championship.

She will be joined at Dundonald from 28-31 July by Aberdeen native Hannah McCook, another Stirling University graduate whose invite was deferred from the 2020 tournament when she was unable to participate because of hip surgery.

Completing the Scots contingent are Gemma Dryburgh, Michele Thomson, Kelsey MacDonald and Kylie Henry in a 144-player field that includes eight out of the world's top 10.