Cameron Smith's Open Championship win and LIV Golf comments turn up heat on golf's power struggle

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

A classic St Andrews Open was the lid on golf's pressure cooker - a thrilling championship gamely trying to deflect attention from an unprecedented power struggle for the running of the game.

But Cameron Smith has turned up the heat, not just with scintillating golf that brought the Australian's first major title but through his reluctance to counter rumours he is about to defect to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

What a coup it would be for Greg Norman's Saudi Arabian-funded outfit were they to tempt the new world number two, who also won this year's Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship tournament.

By merely stating that his "team deal with that sort of stuff", Smith offered no comfort to embattled bosses from golf's status quo. The 28-year-old has become the sport's hottest property and fellow Australian Norman is surely preparing an enormous offer.

Throughout the week of the 150th Open rumours swept the Old Course. Several leading names were being linked with signing up for Norman's lucrative breakaway series.

The Open ends the men's major season; a punctuation mark. The PGA and DP World Tours must fear what is next written in the history of the sport.

The futures of events such as the Ryder Cup feel far from certain and Europe's captain Henrik Stenson is widely rumoured to be among the next to accept Saudi millions.

"Continued speculation," is how the European tour described the rumours, but Stenson has had plenty of opportunities to pledge loyalty to the role he signed up for only last March. He has remained silent when his continent most needed him.

How different might the landscape of men's professional golf look by the time Smith defends the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool next year? How distant will seem memories of last week's Old Course epic?

The champion treated us to a blistering performance to hold off Cameron Young and overhaul Rory McIlroy for whom this Open provided another bitterly disappointing result.

Last Sunday was not the day for the Northern Irishman to leave his putter in the fridge. Unable to single putt any of the 18 greens left him vulnerable despite an intelligent game plan efficiently and calmly implemented.

McIlroy went in only two bunkers all week and from one of those he holed out for eagle. He hit every green in regulation on the final day, playing with a calm sense of purpose that suggested he would break his eight-year duck in the majors.

But his failure to convert birdie chances at the 12th and 14th holes proved crucial. Yes, he had seen off Viktor Hovland, who appeared the primary threat at the start of play with the Ryder Cup team-mates locked together, four clear of the field. But he was powerless to do anything about the charging Aussie.

At the 15th McIlroy took a long look at the leaderboard. It confirmed that Smith was ahead by one and the man who had led him by three at the turn then stared forlornly down the 16th fairway to watch the new leader strike his next approach.

It must have been a sickening sound as the galleries applauded the arrival of Smith's ball onto the green. McIlroy could feel the Claret Jug slipping away despite his own raucous support.

St Andrews is not the most atmospheric Open venue. Crowds are restricted to the outside perimeter and the best views come from grandstands, especially around the loop from the seventh to 11th holes.

But a record attendance of 290,000 ensured the 150th edition never lacked a sense of occasion that was commensurate with its historical significance.

Anything but. It was a fantastic spectacle.

And what of the Old Course itself? Fears that it would be overpowered by today's golfing athletes were largely unfounded because fast, firm conditions still presented a stern test.

Twenty under par was a record-equalling winning score, however par is a notional figure and 72 for the Old Course is generous. Depending on the wind the ninth, 10th, 12th and 18th can play as long par three holes.

But with a wind switch they become tricky par four holes, as reflected on the scorecard. Either way the course still demands strategy, power and precision. Smith excelled in all departments, especially with his wedges, to recover from Saturday's potentially ruinous 73.

Where the Old Course failed in a modern setting was its inability to allow 156 competitors round in a timely manner. Failing to complete the first round by 22:00 after starting the day at 06:35 is ridiculous.

But it is an inescapable malaise with two par fives that are reachable in two, drivable par four holes, shared greens and fairways and holes such as the seventh criss-crossing the 11th.

It may be heresy, but in Open terms it is not fit for purpose on the first two days. Rounds in excess of six hours, with the longest holes taking 40 minutes to complete compromise the spectacle.

As several observers noted during interminable Thursday and Friday rounds "LIV must be laughing their heads off." They play only 54 holes with 48 players, no cut and a shotgun start.

It is a different outlook on the game and a pale shadow of the tried and tested methods of determining the hierarchy of men's golf. But LIV is here and it is not going away.

Their third tournament is next week at Donald Trump's place at Bedminster, New Jersey. It will not be a quiet week and new recruits may be on show.

LIV are turning the hob to the max. Their influence remains the big talking point, despite a glorious Open at the home of golf.

The pressure cooker may be about to explode. It is anyone's guess how the resulting mess might return to a sense of order.

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by cantthinkofone, today at 16:59

    I am not a LIV advocate. There is however so much hypocrisy in the sporting press generally and the game of golf in particular surrounding this as well as people with very short memories in the established tours relating to who sponsored tournaments and what sources players took huge individual sponsorship deals from and brands they associated themselves with. Call it out please Iain Carter!

  • Comment posted by CrazyLegs, today at 16:58

    Sportswashing of an abhorrent regime. The source of the money is the real scandal (the sport of golf is already run by greed)

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 16:57

    Another headline on this golf page says "Smith declines to rule out LIV move"

    Yet another sensationalist headline by the British media just to cause controversy when there is none

    "Declines to rule out LIVE move"?

    If that's so then he also "declined to rule out staying with the main tour", yet that not sensational enough for the press

    What's newsworthy about someone declining to comment ?

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 16:58

      147break replied:
      Furthermore, in various newspapers today, Smith has been described as being "furious or "angry" or "fuming" at the question asked ... yet he wasn't any of those; he actually answered in a calm manner.

      Yet again, the British media just using sensational headlines to try and sell papers.

  • Comment posted by noshtalja, today at 16:55

    How appropriate that LIV is supporting a Trump venue.

  • Comment posted by dunbreedin, today at 16:54

    The world of golf has been so reactionary, pompous, racist sexist, class ridden, and excluding, that as much as I dislike Greg Norman , it deserves what's coming to it.

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 16:54

    Gutted for Rory. He had a great chance but could not get over the line. I wonder now if he’ll ever do it.

    • Reply posted by markyp1965, today at 16:58

      markyp1965 replied:
      You do know that Rory has already won five Majors?

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 16:53

    Golfers are not Athletes - They are players. I accept it's a horribly difficult game and requires tremendous levels of almost balletic skill and enormous mental toughness; but a round of 18 holes takes about a minute and a half to complete. And requires very little if any athletic prowess, aerobic fitness or muscular strength .

  • Comment posted by Teddy1, today at 16:51

    Speed golf up and put both formats on public access TV, then get primary and secondary schools involved locally to encourage participation. Until we do that, the sport and its echelons become an elitist sport for the privileged few.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 16:51

    Henrik Stenson has just confirmed that he’s joined the LIV Tour and has been stripped of the Ryder Cup Captaincy.
    It’s his choice of course, but it’s a sad reflection of the way money can override other factors such as honour and respect.

  • Comment posted by Wut, today at 16:50

    LIV is pure greed, but let's face it that's pro sport all over not just golf. If you do not like it do not watch it, that simple.

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 16:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by GaryP, today at 16:49

    Like it or not, the LIV tour will go ahead with the massive money backing it and the small fields sharing the prize fund. However LIV players could lose their individual competitive edge in these interesting team formats. So work with it, let them play the Opens, but don't make it easy for them to take spots in the general tour competitions. They can't have their cake and everyone else's as well.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 16:49

    World is big enough for 3 tours

  • Comment posted by Oliver Le Flore, today at 16:44

    When your merchandising relies on just milking stale tradition and history then your loosing. Loyalty is easily bought; principles easily sold.

    Let LIV get on with it. It doesn’t change anything about what we all know about the sponsors.

  • Comment posted by I love Fergie, today at 16:42

    LIV is just another supermarket in town, if they offer the best deals people will go there - PGA and DP are starting to look like the C&A's of the high street.

  • Comment posted by micksumo, today at 16:41

    I agree the regular tour events are basically unwatchable. The PGA Tour Commentary where it's offered is dry and uninspiring. The camera work and producing is shoddy. So in this way LIV is a positive and might offer it a shake up. I don't agree with the LIV model as sport has to have an edge not be for show. Most sports fans like that on the edge winner takes all....

    • Reply posted by Scaarn on, today at 16:56

      Scaarn on replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by LUFC, today at 16:39

    Why did journalists even mention LIV during his interview. Trying to cause aggravation all the time. Concentrate on the the subject being discussed, The Open Championship result. Brilliant win by Cameron Smith.

  • Comment posted by El Tel, today at 16:36

    What ever hapens to Golf going forward, you can bet that all the BBC will have is this grumble board for those who can't view it.

  • Comment posted by Paddy, today at 16:32

    Three things spring to mind -
    1. Competition is simply business - the PGA and DP cannot compete with the LIV money - but this is an opportunity for new talent to take their chance on PGA/DP.
    2. "drive for show & putt for dough" - golfers are obsessed with distance - but it is the flatstick that makes the difference.
    3. The R&A line up at the presentation - OMG - old, male, stale men in suits !

    • Reply posted by Uncle, today at 16:42

      Uncle replied:
      Get your cliche right - you omitted "white"

  • Comment posted by Geordieboy, today at 16:32

    Golf could sort a lot of the problems of the Old Course, by not stopping the other game at the cross-over point or on shared greens or fairways. Just get on with it! Everyone else does that, so why not the Pros? There's no danger in 2 playing at the same time

    • Reply posted by Are We Human, today at 16:41

      Are We Human replied:
      The easier solution is internal out of bounds.... The best solution, though one that would never be endorsed, is simply not to play there... It isn't a great links course, it's just steeped in history.

