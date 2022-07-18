Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire finished in a share of sixth place at last year's Evian Championship

Leona Maguire has located her golf clubs which were lost in transit on a flight from Dublin to Geneva on her way to this week's Evian Championship.

Maguire's club manufacturers told her they would be unable to get her a set with the same specifications in time for the major which starts on Thursday.

The Irish player then made a social media appeal for help in finding her golf clubs.

"Found the bag," Maguire, 27, later said on Twitter.

Maguire had earlier appealed for help from "someone @DublinAirport or DAA [Dublin Airport Authority]".

"Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between check-in and take-off."

The Irish golf star is ranked 19th in the world after winning her first LPGA Tour event this year.

Maguire finished in a share of sixth place at last year's event which takes place at the Evian Resort in France on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow will also be in action at this week's major.