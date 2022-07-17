Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire finished in a share of sixth place at last year's Evian Championship

Leona Maguire has appealed for help from Dublin Airport after her clubs were lost en route to this week's Evian Championship major in France.

Maguire travelled from Dublin to Geneva on Sunday but her golf club did not arrive on the flight.

"Really need help from someone @DublinAirport or DAA [Dublin Airport Authority]," said Maguire, 27.

"Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between check-in and take-off."

The Irish golf star, who is ranked 19th in the world after winning her first LPGA Tour event this year, added that the airline Swiss have "no idea where it is".

In a further tweet, Maguire added that her clubs manufacturers had told her that they would be unable to transport a new set with the same specifications to her in time for the women's major which starts on Thursday at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

"Have already asked and been told they can't be sent in time. This isn't the men's tour where there's club tour vans on-site every week unfortunately," added the Europe Solheim Cup star.

Maguire finished in a share of sixth place at last year's event which takes place on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow will also be in action at this week's major.