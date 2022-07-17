Last updated on .From the section Golf

Australian Cameron Smith stunned St Andrews by snatching the 150th Open Championship by one stroke from Cameron Young, as Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy missed out again.

It is a first major for Smith, who carded a bogey-free eight-under 64 - which featured five successive birdies from the 10th - to win on 20 under.

McIlroy, who led overnight by four shots alongside Viktor Hovland, closed with a two-under 70 to finish third, while Hovland tied for fourth with England's Tommy Fleetwood after a 74.

Make no mistake though, McIlroy did not lose this. Smith won it.

The world number six - and 2020 US Masters runner-up - started the final round four adrift of the favourite and picked up two birdies in his first nine holes to gain a stroke on the McIlroy, who picked up just one shot, on the fifth.

And then Smith went on a birdie run that wiped out the overnight advantage and effectively won him the Claret Jug.

While Smith was rattling in a salvo of birdies, McIlroy was playing par golf.

