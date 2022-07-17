Close menu

The Open: Cameron Smith holds off Cameron Young & Rory McIlroy at St Andrews

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Australian Cameron Smith stunned St Andrews by snatching the 150th Open Championship by one stroke from Cameron Young, as Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy missed out again.

It is a first major for Smith, who carded a bogey-free eight-under 64 - which featured five successive birdies from the 10th - to win on 20 under.

McIlroy, who led overnight by four shots alongside Viktor Hovland, closed with a two-under 70 to finish third, while Hovland tied for fourth with England's Tommy Fleetwood after a 74.

Make no mistake though, McIlroy did not lose this. Smith won it.

The world number six - and 2020 US Masters runner-up - started the final round four adrift of the favourite and picked up two birdies in his first nine holes to gain a stroke on the McIlroy, who picked up just one shot, on the fifth.

And then Smith went on a birdie run that wiped out the overnight advantage and effectively won him the Claret Jug.

While Smith was rattling in a salvo of birdies, McIlroy was playing par golf.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by frannywanny, today at 19:00

    Putting was off the planet. Well deserved. What a final round. Exciting is an understatement. Well deserved

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:00

    Tournament of Champions, Players Champion, and now Open Champion. Well done Cameron Smith

  • Comment posted by kinsang, today at 19:00

    Great final round from Smith. Usually I support Rory, but had money on Smith so was glad of an amazing final round. No doubt the usual slagging of Rory will happen, but quite simply his putter was cold today. An obvious bias in the commentary for Rory, but that's just the way it is. I would say kudos to Young also - for his first Open he showed great fight, when he could easily have faded away

  • Comment posted by redandwhite17, today at 18:59

    Absolutely phenomenal run by Smith as soon as he got one behind there was only one winner . Rory just couldn't hit a put to save his life today but Smith looked like he was putting into a swimming pool

  • Comment posted by DrunkOnRedWine, today at 18:59

    Smith's putting was the difference. Simply brilliant. Rory - you knew he was going to miss virtually everything, no conviction. Shame as tee to green Rory was exceptional. 150th Open legacy not to be, it will hurt. Honest to a fault and that is why the fans love him

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 18:59

    Stunning from Smith. Fortune favours the brave.

  • Comment posted by Alandoncaster, today at 18:59

    Drive for show Putt for dough, Best putter ive ever seen

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 18:59

    A brilliant Open Championship win by Smith. Despite his dominance on day 1 & 2, he faltered on day 3 and it seemed unlikely he would win. Smith rebounded very well on the final day playing with skill, calmness and confidence for the win.

  • Comment posted by napoleons army, today at 18:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by limbodancingunderclassroomdoors, today at 18:59

    Best man won.
    McIlroy didn't even manage the runner-up spot.

    Again, again, again Rory, ditch yer mate and get yourself a real caddie. You need someone experienced to guide you.

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 18:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mikec, today at 18:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 18:59

    When Rory walked off the 12th I told y mate he would end up in third place. Damn I hated being right. Tme The Old Course was ditched as an open venue though. Just pitch and putt for these guys

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 18:58

    At this level Rory just isn't a good enough putter. What a round by Cameron though. Fantastic stuff.

  • Comment posted by Rock on, today at 18:58

    Well done Cameron Smith... putting at its best....

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 18:58

    Oh dear Rory, beaten by a 1970s porn star

    • Reply posted by Briggadoon, today at 19:00

      Briggadoon replied:
      Nath Maurice Flitcroft 😂

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 18:58

    I’m sure it’s Maurice Flitcroft ??

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:57

    Best Golfer wins…. Magnificent round of golf… Rory too negative but that is the way he said he was going to play and win… back to the drawing board ….

  • Comment posted by fixed incomer, today at 18:57

    Edge of the seat stuff..and massive congratulations to Cameron Smith for playing that incredible round.No doubt the McIlroy haters will put the boot in,but at least he didn't blow up and can hold his head high..

  • Comment posted by PogChamp, today at 18:57

    The best putter in the world won.

