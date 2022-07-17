The Open final leaderboard -20 C Smith (Aus); -19 C Young (US); -18 R McIlroy (NI); -14 V Hovland (Nor), T Fleetwood (Eng); -13 B Harman (US), D Johnson (US) Selected: -12 DeChambeau (US), J Spieth (US); -11 T Hatton (Eng); -10 X Schauffele (US), A Scott (Aus), F Molinari (Ita); -9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), S Lowry (Ire), S Scheffler (US); -7 R MacIntyre (Sco), L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Cameron Smith stunned St Andrews by snatching the 150th Open Championship title by one stroke from Cameron Young, as Rory McIlroy finished third.

It is a first major for the Australian, who carded a magnificent bogey-free eight-under-par 64 that featured five successive birdies from the 10th hole to win on 20 under.

McIlroy, who led overnight by four shots alongside Viktor Hovland, closed with a two-under 70 to finish third, while Hovland tied for fourth with England's Tommy Fleetwood after a 74.

Make no mistake, though, McIlroy did not lose this. Smith won it.

Yes the Northern Irishman missed seven birdie putts of fewer than 20 feet, including crucially on the 17th after a brilliant approach set up the birdie he realistically needed to give him a chance of catching Smith with another birdie on the last.

But if you shoot a two-under score when starting the final day with a four-shot lead, you will win more than you lose.

The Claret Jug is Smith's because he had a magnificent day.

"To have the 150th Open here at St Andrews and to walk away with the win is something I've dreamt of," he said. "It's unreal to look at the names on this trophy and then see mine.

"I am definitely going to find out how many beers can fit in this jug, for sure."

The world number six - and 2020 US Masters runner-up - started the final round on 12 under and picked up two birdies in his first nine holes to gain a stroke on the favourite, whose sole birdie came on the par-five fifth.

But then Smith went on a run that wiped out the lead and effectively won him the title while McIlroy was playing controlled golf.

It was the sort of "boring" play McIlroy had said at the start of the week he needed to win a fifth major title and his first for eight years. And he came mighty close to achieving it.

