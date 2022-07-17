Close menu

The Open: Cameron Smith holds off Cameron Young & Rory McIlroy at St Andrews

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

The Open final leaderboard
-20 C Smith (Aus); -19 C Young (US); -18 R McIlroy (NI); -14 V Hovland (Nor), T Fleetwood (Eng); -13 B Harman (US), D Johnson (US)
Selected: -12 DeChambeau (US), J Spieth (US); -11 T Hatton (Eng); -10 X Schauffele (US), A Scott (Aus), F Molinari (Ita); -9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), S Lowry (Ire), S Scheffler (US); -7 R MacIntyre (Sco), L Westwood (Eng)
Cameron Smith stunned St Andrews by snatching the 150th Open Championship title by one stroke from Cameron Young, as Rory McIlroy finished third.

It is a first major for the Australian, who carded a magnificent bogey-free eight-under-par 64 that featured five successive birdies from the 10th hole to win on 20 under.

McIlroy, who led overnight by four shots alongside Viktor Hovland, closed with a two-under 70 to finish third, while Hovland tied for fourth with England's Tommy Fleetwood after a 74.

Make no mistake, though, McIlroy did not lose this. Smith won it.

Yes the Northern Irishman missed seven birdie putts of fewer than 20 feet, including crucially on the 17th after a brilliant approach set up the birdie he realistically needed to give him a chance of catching Smith with another birdie on the last.

But if you shoot a two-under score when starting the final day with a four-shot lead, you will win more than you lose.

The Claret Jug is Smith's because he had a magnificent day.

"To have the 150th Open here at St Andrews and to walk away with the win is something I've dreamt of," he said. "It's unreal to look at the names on this trophy and then see mine.

"I am definitely going to find out how many beers can fit in this jug, for sure."

The world number six - and 2020 US Masters runner-up - started the final round on 12 under and picked up two birdies in his first nine holes to gain a stroke on the favourite, whose sole birdie came on the par-five fifth.

But then Smith went on a run that wiped out the lead and effectively won him the title while McIlroy was playing controlled golf.

It was the sort of "boring" play McIlroy had said at the start of the week he needed to win a fifth major title and his first for eight years. And he came mighty close to achieving it.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

331 comments

  • Comment posted by The Belly Putter, today at 18:53

    Sure there will be lots of hate for Rory, let’s be clear Cam Smith won that.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 19:00

      GazR replied:
      I just heard the commentator say that…
      Smith was great but I can’t remember Rory single putting once! He was great off the tee but his irons were just not good enough at all!

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 18:52

    A round of 64 in that pressure deserves to win, period.

    Rory did not play a bad round though. Just nothing dropped and 2 putting every hole was not going to win it.

    Well played Smith.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      If St Andrews is an easy golf course to play on then how come Rory hardly got any birdies in his final round

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 18:54

    8 under deserved to win.. A worthy champion

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:10

      Turtle replied:
      Fantastic final round and a well deserved win.

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 18:52

    Amazing from Cameron Smith. He won that rather than Rory losing it. Not quite as good without a bit of wind and some long grass but it's still the greatest golf tournament in the world

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Rory Mcilroy is the only player to hold the third round lead at a major hit every green in regulation in the final round and not win

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 18:52

    That was an incredible round of golf, and it’s nice to see more diversity in hairstyle and facial hair.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:04

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Congratulations Cameron Smith on becoming the first golfer with a mullet to win the Open Championship

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 18:53

    Great round great win Cameron, Rory you played well, just pipped at the end, Well done all, great Open

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:03

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Rory did not make enough birdies. Thats all i have to say

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 18:54

    Well done to Cameron Smith - absolutely incredible back nine under such pressure
    I am glad he went out and won it by making a crazy score rather than Rory of anyone else losing it because they messed up.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 18:58

      HadMySay replied:
      Rory DID mess up by playing conservative golf when A LOT of others were taking the course apart. He misjudged his lead and seemingly assumed 'beat Hovland and I win'...

  • Comment posted by Philip Myerscough, today at 18:53

    Well done Cameron superb round. That’s what it needed to beat Rory. The last par 5 where Rory parred and the putt from Cameron on the 17th was the deciding factor. Thank god no one from the LIV won.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:03

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Rory did not make enough birdies. Thats all i have to say

  • Comment posted by frannywanny, today at 19:00

    Putting was off the planet. Well deserved. What a final round. Exciting is an understatement. Well deserved

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:51

    A great watch-Rory did nothing wrong really-simply beaten by the better player on the day.If you needed someone to putt for your life,Cameron Smith would fit the bill perfectly

    • Reply posted by TheGreatMc, today at 18:56

      TheGreatMc replied:
      At least now we dont have to hear how great Rory is and to be compared to the GOATs!

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 18:53

    Unbelievable run by Cam Smith. That’s quite a way to win a Major. Meanwhile, Rory’s Achilles’ heel — his mid -range putting — does him in again. Missed half a dozen 10-15 foot putts, and Smith made virtually every one of his, and that was the difference. Entertaining final round, but the putter does Rory in again.

    • Reply posted by armchair59, today at 18:59

      armchair59 replied:
      True but there is a huge amount of luck too. Some days you putt really well and everything shaves the hole stopping 18 inches past the hole. The perfect putt. Other days everything drops in. However good they are the golfers cannot choose the days the luck goes for them.

  • Comment posted by PogChamp, today at 18:57

    The best putter in the world won.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What has happened to Jordan Spieth as he used to be the best putter in the world

  • Comment posted by Grover, today at 18:56

    64 on the last day of a major, wow. Rory a bit defensive, needed Victor to push him a bit but didn’t happen

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:17

      brackensmammy replied:
      Shouldn't need anyone, Sunday of a major if you need more motivation you're in the wrong game.

  • Comment posted by TRAW, today at 18:52

    Fantastic round and deserved winner. His putter was hot, Rory's was not. You can't do anything but give him credit for putting in a nerve less performance.

  • Comment posted by gareth, today at 18:53

    Well done Cam Smith, and unluck Rory. Great last day of action. Rory will roar again be sure of that ...but a new star is born so well done the Queens land Oz

  • Comment posted by bigbadbobbybokehead, today at 18:54

    Gutted for Rory but Cam Smith. Wow what a round of golf

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 18:59

      jason replied:
      65 for cam young as well not to be dismissed. Can’t believe that’s not being mentioned. Those 2 were Awesome.

  • Comment posted by Dave B, today at 18:51

    Keep going Rory well done Smithy

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Cameron Smith is just so fearless. He has nerves of steel

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:50

    Ridiculous final 9 from Smith. Even that last birdie at the end to deny Young - what a final eagle from him on the 18th, by the way. McIlroy barely put a foot wrong and ends up 3rd, what drama.

    Shame about the hair, though.

    • Reply posted by Blame Someone Else, today at 18:54

      Blame Someone Else replied:
      Office in the front, party in the back! Brilliant from Smith and like you say nothing wrong from Roz

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 19:09

    Laura Davies said that we’d have liked to see a British winner. Speaking for myself, I totally disagree. I’m much more interested in seeing great golf and a worthy champion, both of which the 150th Open Championship delivered.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We have had a British winner eight years ago

  • Comment posted by DrunkOnRedWine, today at 18:59

    Smith's putting was the difference. Simply brilliant. Rory - you knew he was going to miss virtually everything, no conviction. Shame as tee to green Rory was exceptional. 150th Open legacy not to be, it will hurt. Honest to a fault and that is why the fans love him

