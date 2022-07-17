Bob MacIntyre posted two eagles and three birdies in his 68

Standing on the first fairway, hand over his mouth and his ball in the Swilcan Burn, Bob MacIntyre could be forgiven if bad memories of Old Course rounds past were flashing though his mind. This is not a track he enjoys.

Be it as an amateur in the Links Trophy or professional in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the 25-year-old Scot has endured more good days than bad on this historic patch of Fife links.

The satisfaction of an introductory 150th Open Championship 70 was sullied by a double at 13; Friday's taut 74 was more endured than enjoyed; while even a relaxed Saturday 69 contained another bout of angst on the "absolutely brutal" 13th.

Then there was Sunday's scarcely-believable addition to the compendium of dismay.

MacIntyre, with a little over 100 yards to the pin on the first, executed a perfect approach to a target just a few paces over the burn. Or so he thought.

"I actually thought it was going to be a tap-in birdie, and then it ends up in the water," he said, having looked on askance as the ball checked on the surface and reared backwards into the wet stuff.

"That's the first bad spin I've had in seven or eight days. I was absolutely gobsmacked. But you can't be too disappointed in hitting good shots and then getting punished like that."

MacIntyre, given his history at this place and with nothing other than a fat wedge to play for, might have folded. But, to his credit, he found a rich seam of composure to compile one of his better Old Course rounds, with a 68 leaving him seven under.

Birdies at three and seven bookended a fine eagle at five, where he speared a 290-yard approach to 16 feet and drained the putt. The Scot then slithered one in from almost three times that distance after driving the 12th, before another birdie at 14.

Perhaps most pleasing, though, was his first par of the week at 13 after "probably the worst tee shot I've hit in the four days".

It might have been his lowest Open finish after ties for sixth and eighth in his first two outings at Portrush in 2019 and Royal St George's last summer, but MacIntyre remains content with his week's work, given the circumstances.

"It's not a golf course that I've got great memories of," he said. "This week, I didn't have much of an expectation because I just can't see scores that are getting shot. But it's horses for courses and this may just not be one for me now."

MacIntyre's compatriot David Law has had his own troubles in the past on the Old Course, with an 89 a few years back one particular stain, but he made some amends for a disappointing Saturday with a 69.

The 31-year-old, in his first major, was three under at halfway but signed for a 77 in his third round to ensure an early start on Sunday. And with the morning drizzle taking the edge off the greens, he recorded six birdies to finish on a high at one under.

"I was determined to go out there and enjoy it," he said. "I wasn't expecting to be playing, but it was a really special week to be part of.

"It was everything I expected it to be and to play three really good days of golf, I take a lot of confidence from it."