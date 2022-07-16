Close menu

The Open: Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland share lead at St Andrews after third round

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

comments49

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland take a four-shot lead into the final round of the 150th Open Championship after a scintillating duel over the Old Course.

The Ryder Cup team-mates delighted the St Andrews crowd as they both shot six-under-par 66s to lead on 16 under.

McIlroy, who is trying to end an eight-year major drought, holed a bunker shot for an eagle two on the par-four 10th but had his solitary bogey on the 17th.

Cameron Smith and Cameron Young are joint second on 12 under par.

Overnight leader Smith, who led by two at the start of play after a nerveless putting display on Friday, spluttered on the first, missing a three-footer for par, and that set the tone for the Australian, who carded a 73 and was one of only two players in the top 20 to shoot over par.

A run of seven pars followed, dropping him down the leaderboard as those around him made birdies and eagles in the most benign conditions of the week.

Hovland struck the early blows with a run of four birdies from the third to get to 14 under but McIlroy hit back with three of his own by the ninth.

That drew the Northern Irishman level with Smith and put him one behind Hovland.

But a sensational 10th hole saw the world number two hit the top of the leaderboard.

McIlroy visited the sand for the first time this week, with an errant tee shot. He backed off his ball a couple of times before settling and striking the perfect blow, his ball landing a dozen feet short of the pin and rolling in. The cheers that greeted it startled world number one Scottie Scheffler who was about to tee off on the adjacent par-three 11th.

Hovland smiled, as Hovland does. The world number nine composed himself and got down in two from the front of the green for a birdie. The pair locked on 15 under.

They would stay that way for three holes, breaking the tension with a laugh and a joke while waiting on the 12th tee. McIlroy said at the start of the week "boring golf" was needed to win a major. Par. Par. Par.

To the 14th. The longest hole on the course. Hovland just short in two. McIlroy turned the screw, hammering an iron into the heart of the green. A two-putt birdie heaped pressure on the Norwegian. Three putts. Par. The roars growing louder as they headed back towards town.

Meanwhile, Smith was melting on the 13th. With his feet in a bunker and the ball at waist height, he tried the kind of shot only Seve Ballesteros could play. A wild swipe careered into more trouble. The world number six tried again to advance his ball to the green. It went left and a double-bogey six was marked on the card as he tumbled to 11 under.

From three behind overnight, McIlroy was now five ahead of Smith, who knows how to win on the big stage, having claimed the PGA Tour's flagship Players Championship in March.

Smith's playing partner Cameron Young played steadily, the American picking up birdies at the two par-five holes and the short par-four ninth and 10th holes to keep the leaders in sight at 14 under after 14. But a horrible chip through the green on the 16th led to a double bogey.

Up ahead, McIlroy and Hovland followed each other over the back of the green on the treacherous par-four 17th.

McIlroy's chip from near the wall crept on to the green but the 24-foot par putt sidled six inches wide.

Hovland chose to putt from a gravel path and knocked his ball to four feet and holed for par, his eighth in succession.

They were locked again at 15 under, McIlroy's mantra of "boring golf" wins majors ringing true.

And that became 16 under three blows later on the 18th - a hole that ranked as the easiest on the course, almost guaranteeing a birdie.

Except for Smith and Young, whose rounds fizzled out with scruffy pars.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Younger Z, today at 20:55

    Maybe it's finally Rory's time again, I hope so.

  • Comment posted by the blue seal, today at 20:54

    Well done to Rory for not joining the LIV tour . Mind you already being worth millions and millions and millions and millions did make the decision rather easy, don’t you all think 🤔

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:54

    The Rory Mcilroy eagle from the bumker was the highlight of the day

  • Comment posted by Guest12345, today at 20:50

    The old current generation Vs future generation battle! Should be a great final round

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 20:49

    Its a final round in a Major so still more than a 2 horse race, Do not be surprised of someone comes out of the pack and posts a winning score

  • Comment posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 20:48

    Woods is gone, doubt many will be watching this now

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:48

    The back nine featuring Dustin Johnson was certainly not boring. Nick Faldo was very animated watching him getting double bogey on one hole and then on the last he looked like he shanked but i hear that he skulled it and it looked like it would hit the bridge with the ball coming back to him which would have been so funny

    • Reply posted by skyecamanachd, today at 20:53

      skyecamanachd replied:
      That's what 54 hole golf does to you

  • Comment posted by Harold Jarman, today at 20:48

    No disrespect to Viktor but i really hope Rory can pull it off on Sunday, His play has been exceptional and he has really come of age on and off course this last 12 month. This new found maturity is reflected in his decision making on course and his comments off course and if he can lift the jug on Sunday it will represent a great victory for the traditions of the game, good luck Rory .

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 20:50

      Grumpygit replied:
      and Hovland hasn't?

  • Comment posted by forest dump, today at 20:47

    Rory seems to have matured over last year,as a golfer and a person, been a big critic in past but showed real patience and maturity this week, well done and good luck tommorow

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 20:47

    Well, if McIlroy wins, St Andrews will have got the winner it deserves, an absolute joke of a course with folk posting birdies like they are going out of fashion.

    • Reply posted by skyecamanachd, today at 20:51

      skyecamanachd replied:
      Absolute drivel as usual. Come on the Celts and the Norwegians. Stuff the Yanks!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:44

    I suppose the trolls that will be posting soon are going to say Rory will mess up and come up short in another major he was in contention for

    • Reply posted by Yippy, today at 20:47

      Yippy replied:
      Yep, one already did.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:42

    Well at least we can all say that the first tee shot in Sundays final round for the golfers who are in contention will not hit out of bounds as you want to make a good start

  • Comment posted by norm, today at 20:41

    Good luck to you Rory, playing some lovely stuff this weekend

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 20:46

      Grumpygit replied:
      And Hovland isn't?

  • Comment posted by cantthinkofone, today at 20:39

    RM doing everything right today. I’ve felt before his attitude has been wrong going for everything high tariff and playing himself out when he should have had a chance. Win or lose this weekend I cannot criticise him at all as at last he has been patient, playing the shot the situation has demanded, he’s given himself a chance tomorrow and that’s all you can ask. He should win tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 20:47

      Grumpygit replied:
      Hovland is no push over

  • Comment posted by Squash Player 28, today at 20:39

    The Camerons are tied third not second. I know I'm not fun at parties, I know this was put out pretty quickly after their rounds but it was just irritating enough that I had to comment.

    Come on Rory! Excited for tomorrow now.

    • Reply posted by djcsmc, today at 20:45

      djcsmc replied:
      The BBC can’t get the scoring right in strictly come dancing, so what chance do they have here.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:38

    Cameron Young looked absolutely worn out in those last few holes in his third round today. Maybe contending for a major has taken a lot out of him

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:38

    Could we see another Stenson Mickelson type of finish in the final round. Or maybe something like the Duel in the Sun at Turnberry that involved Watson and Nicklaus battling out for the Open Championship

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 20:48

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      I was at Troon for Phil v Stenson and it really wasn't that great. Flat atmosphere on a poor course.
      Tomorrow probably will be the same, except worse.

  • Comment posted by nicia, today at 20:37

    Great stuff from Rory and Viktor. Let’s hope for more tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by UnrealityCheck, today at 20:37

    A good day for Rory and Victor perhaps another classic duel in the sun tomorrow, but Cameron - Players champion and Scottie - Masters champion and world no1 may be ready to put in a charge to potentially eclipse them both or perhaps another? .... cannot wait

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:36

    If anyone says that St Andrews is an easy golf course to play on then take a look at some of the best players in the world on the back nine looking like they have not played golf before, struggling to make a birdies and getting a lot of bogeys

    • Reply posted by SROBBY, today at 20:44

      SROBBY replied:
      St Andrews seems to be a nice generous, course, then all of a sudden reality strikes.

