The Open: Tiger Woods misses cut as Dustin Johnson leads 150th Championship at St Andrews

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods wiped away tears amid emotional scenes as he was cheered the full length of the 18th hole on Friday on what he says "feels like his last time" playing the Old Course in an Open Championship.

No matter that the former world number one was about to miss the halfway cut at the landmark 150th staging of the world's oldest major, this was recognition of his standing in the game.

Woods has won two of his three Claret Jugs at the revered St Andrews venue and skipped last month's US Open to ensure he would be fit to play his favourite course this week.

The 46-year-old did not say it would be his final Open Championship, but added: "I came to understand what Jack [Nicklaus] and Arnold [Palmer] felt in the past and I felt that way. They understand what golf is all about and what it takes to be an Open champion.

"I have been lucky enough to win here twice - it felt emotional because I don't know whether I will be able to play when it comes back here."

Tiger Woods crossing the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole at St Andrews
Tiger Woods acknowledged the adulation of the fans as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th fairway at the Old Course

The Open usually returns to St Andrews every five years, which would make the next one in 2027, although an official announcement is yet to be made.

An opening six-over-par 78 in round one left Woods saying he would "need a 66" to make the weekend. That would have been a tall order were the 15-time major winner in good health, but nigh-on impossible given he is still feeling the after-effects of the car crash in February 2021 that almost cost him his right leg.

A smile flashed across his face after a birdie on the third. But all thoughts of that 66 were extinguished by bogeys on the fourth and sixth holes.

A run of nine pars followed before he tried a flop shot over a greenside bunker on the 16th and only succeeded in sticking his ball in the sand, walking off with a double-bogey six.

Regardless of his performance, Woods was cheered round the links by thousands of fans eager for a glimpse of the man who has had such a huge impact on the game over the past quarter of a century.

He was playing with Matt Fitzpatrick, who triumphed at Brookline in June to win his first major. And the Englishman and playing partner Max Homa paused to let Woods cross the iconic Swilcan Bridge alone and acknowledge the adulation.

He had to compose himself before playing his final chip, muttering "come on, come on" to himself. He nudged the ball to within four feet but then missed the birdie putt to close with a one-over 73 and eight-over total

Fitzpatrick also missed a birdie putt but he signed for the 66 that Woods had craved, to reach six under at halfway.

Just as Woods was finishing up at 15:14 BST, Rory McIlroy was heading down the first, starting his second round on six under par, three behind clubhouse leader Dustin Johnson.

Former world number one Johnson, who has been suspended by the PGA Tour for joining the LIV Golf Series, shot a five-under-par 67 to reach nine under.

The two-time major winner leads by one from current number one Scottie Scheffler and England's Tyrrell Hatton, who shot a bogey-free 66.

Australia's Adam Scott, who threw away victory a decade ago at the 2012 Open, carded the lowest round of the morning starters with a bogey-free 65 lifting him into a group on seven under.

Unheralded American Cameron Young, who led overnight on eight under, was among those out in the later wave, along with Cameron Smith, who started the day on five under.

Comments

Join the conversation

151 comments

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 16:02

    Whatever happened in TW personal life was his business.
    As a golf player he took golf to another level.
    History will remember his as one of the great golf players.

    • Reply posted by DrScoob, today at 16:23

      DrScoob replied:
      Great golfer, terrible husband and vehicle operator.

  • Comment posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 16:20

    It needs to be said - because none of the golf writers ever want to say it - that all of Woods' woes are self inflicted. HIS crashing of his car caused injuries. HIS previous behavior harmed himself and many others.

    He hasn't bravely endured wounds inflicted by others, as hack journalists would like us to believe. Great golfer yes, good citizen/husband no.

    • Reply posted by ADF1993, today at 16:25

      ADF1993 replied:
      A fused back is his own fault yeah?

  • Comment posted by anyoldiron, today at 16:06

    A genuine giant in the game and will always be welcome back on these shores. Well played Tiger. Let's hope you see off your demons and make a comeback worthy of your skills.

  • Comment posted by neutral, today at 16:01

    A true legend. Thank you Tiger

  • Comment posted by FormulaOneFan, today at 16:01

    Good bye Tiger! You changed golf forever for the best! Good Luck.

  • Comment posted by Booooooo, today at 16:11

    What makes Tiger’s incredible career even more astonishing is there’ll always be question marks over what he could’ve achieved but for his turbulent personal life. I hope this isn’t the last we’ll see of him at a major but if it is, it marks the end of a pro like no other. Best of luck for whatever comes next.

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 16:25

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      All self inflicted. Tough luck Woody.

  • Comment posted by Hoof Hearted, today at 16:15

    There is no doubt Tiger changed golf forever. Those playing today earning what they do is a direct impact of the catalyst effect that came with Tiger: tv audiences, interest, sponsorships, ticket sales et all. Fair dos he is not perfect, is anyone, but he has had a massive impact on the game as it is today.

    • Reply posted by Ausliverpool fan, today at 16:39

      Ausliverpool fan replied:
      Well said buddy

  • Comment posted by YaBoi, today at 16:06

    Thanks for everything Tiger. I sincerely hope this isn't the last time we see him playing professional golf.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 16:04

    A true champion - I had a lump in my throat the size of a golf ball.

  • Comment posted by I love Fergie, today at 16:17

    Maybe now the BBC and the Woods fanboys might see that he is now just a shadow of his former self and they will stop the hype and over reporting.

    Good bye Tiger.

    • Reply posted by CharlieBigz, today at 16:24

      CharlieBigz replied:
      I love fergies mom loves tiger

  • Comment posted by RacReb, today at 16:32

    All these keyboard warriors, so smug hidden from view, so much hate for a fellow human being, flawed yes but a genius on the golf course in his day. Good luck Tiger with whichever path you take and thanks for the golden memories.

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 16:41

      TonyH replied:
      Thx Rac, but merely pointing out the guy's flaws is NOT "hate", it's just observation and perfectly reasonable, balanced commentary. If your English comprehension & logic are that poor, get some remedial schooling instead of wasting time on here?

  • Comment posted by alyx99, today at 16:28

    I forgot the bbc comment section is literally the cesspit of human kind

    • Reply posted by Masterbrewer, today at 16:30

      Masterbrewer replied:
      But you are in it now. Doh, now look what you made me do!

  • Comment posted by BH 1955, today at 16:25

    After all he's been through. It's amazing he's still on the professional circuit.

  • Comment posted by FairPlayMotty, today at 16:18

    It's the Swilken bridge. Writer not a golf fan?

    • Reply posted by Gaz Ump, today at 16:26

      Gaz Ump replied:
      BBC not big on details.

  • Comment posted by tightheadprop, today at 16:16

    If a politician did the things he did there is no way people would be cheering him years later. We have double standards towards sports stars and its pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Aaron, today at 16:18

      Aaron replied:
      And yet we had the moral esteems of Trump and Johnson as POTUS and PM respectively. How I crave for a sportsman with those values...

  • Comment posted by welshkevin, today at 16:06

    A true Titan of the game and I hope he has plenty of time to enjoy his legacy.
    He might be flawed but I admire him all the more for that.

    • Reply posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 16:23

      PeoplesFrontOfJudea replied:
      You would admire a flawless person less? Weird.

  • Comment posted by Ausliverpool fan, today at 16:29

    I love watching Tiger play and the world loves watching him play. He has brought so much joy to the game that even the young, think it’s cool to play the game. The fact that we are talking about him today after almost a quarter of a century that he has been playing says it all. Thank you BBC for providing this platform to express our gratitude to TW, on what could be his last game at St Andrew’s.

  • Comment posted by Dave B, today at 16:28

    Woods is truly a great golfer & Palmer & Nicklaus would always say Woods is their equal 👍

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 16:12

    In his prime Tiger was magnificent.

    Those memories from all the Opens will linger long in the memory both for him and for everyone else. All the very best for the future Tiger.

  • Comment posted by K-man, today at 16:10

    Tears from the BBC as well. Perhaps now you can focus on the rest of the field.

