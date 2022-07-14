Close menu

The Open: Rory McIlroy makes strong start at St Andrews Old Course

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments29

The early starters took advantage of benign conditions as the St Andrews Old Course was left largely defenceless on the opening morning of the 150th Open Championship.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy shot a six-under-par 66 to finish two behind early pacesetter Cameron Young of the USA, who hit a bogey-free 64.

Australian Cameron Smith, who won the Players Championship in March, is at five under, while Lee Westwood and English amateur Barclay Brown are in a group on four under.

Big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau and English duo Ian Poulter and Danny Willett are a shot further back.

With the wind picking up and the course running faster as the afternoon wave head out, those scores look like they will be tough to better.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, three-time winner Tiger Woods and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all among those playing in the tougher conditions.

It is often the way in the Open Championship, with the coastal courses seeing calmer mornings and wilder afternoons, so with the tee-times reversed for Friday's second round, it is essential players exploit the friendlier conditions.

McIlroy lays down marker

Northern Ireland's McIlroy came into this week as favourite and underlined his threat with a sensational 55-foot putt for birdie on the first hole, and a run of three birdies from the fifth that saw him quickly move to four under.

"It was great to get off to a good start," he told BBC Sport. "It hasn't been my strong suit in recent seasons but at the US PGA Championship, US Open and now here, I've got off to a nice start and it's all you can ask for."

The world number two, who won the Canadian Open last month and has finished in the top 10 of each of the year's preceding three majors, talked before the tournament about how "boring" golf wins championships and said after his round: "I'll take boring all day if that's what boring is.

"There were a couple of adventures in there too, but for the most part it was pretty stress free."

A solitary bogey on the 13th - which came after he cosied a 90-foot par putt to tap-in range - was atoned for with a superb up and down from the rough for birdie on the long 14th.

He then made terrific par saves on the 16th and 17th holes after poor second shots left him tricky pitches.

And the 2014 Open champion then nudged in for birdie at the last after hitting his drive to the left edge of the green and lagging his 85-foot eagle putt to six inches.

'I have not heard one heckle'

No Englishman has won the Claret Jug since Nick Faldo lifted it for a third time in 1992. That's 30 years of hurt for those south of the border. And while it's clearly early in the championship, there is cause for optimism with veterans Westwood and Poulter making solid starts.

Westwood is making his sixth Open appearance at St Andrews, while Poulter is on his fifth outing. Both overcame nervy openings though, with the former recovering from a double bogey on the par-four second to hole seven birdies in his 68.

Poulter, who received some boos on the first tee given his involvement in the LIV Golf start-up, hooked his opening tee shot five feet from being out of bounds, which is some feat considering the fairway is 129 yards wide.

He then holed an incredible 150-foot putt for an eagle two on the driveable par-four ninth hole.

When asked about the jeers, Poulter said: "I didn't hear one. I thought I got a great reception on the first tee. I have not heard one heckle."

And when pushed about the reaction from the R&A and Woods earlier this week to the Saudi-funded series he has joined at the expense of being suspended from the PGA Tour, he said: "I'm staying out of the way. I'm not reading social media.

"I just want to play golf, right? I can only do my job. If I listen to a lot of nonsense then I'm going to get distracted - that's never going to be good for me. I'll leave it to the clever people to figure stuff out, and I'll just play golf."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by beachbum, today at 16:57

    Ah golf....moderate that

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 16:53

    Can the BBC please stop talking about a crocked player not ranked in the top 1000 golfers. Go Rory

  • Comment posted by NorwegianMaksi, today at 16:52

    Woodsy +4 after five holes.
    I was hearing this morning he was looking forward to contending down the stretch on sunday.

    It's pathetic, isn't it?

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 16:44

    Hopefully Rory can keep the great form for the 4 days.

    • Reply posted by NorwegianMaksi, today at 16:48

      NorwegianMaksi replied:
      I really hope not, and usually it doesn't.

  • Comment posted by NorwegianMaksi, today at 16:44

    A special well done to Rory MclLroy who once again wins another tournament on a Thursday.

    • Reply posted by Paul S, today at 16:57

      Paul S replied:
      If you actually watched the golf instead of spending your day on HYS threads you might enjoy it

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 16:43

    Great comments by Poulter....let the journos try getting some more click bait from Tiger when he comes off the course...be ready to wear a 5 iron though!

  • Comment posted by Shellbo, today at 16:43

    Great start for Rory. Lets hope he can hold it together and avoid the one bad round he always seems to have in the Majors. Fingers crossed for him.

    • Reply posted by NorwegianMaksi, today at 16:48

      NorwegianMaksi replied:
      35 Majors since he won one. Ain't happening again.

  • Comment posted by NorwegianMaksi, today at 16:43

    Well played Cameron Young ( he has layed down the marker if I am not wrong ) and whilst I am here I can mention Scottie Scheffler too because this course is a pitch and putt and he will tear it to pieces.

    Well done to the LIV players at the top of the leaderboard and a special well done to Norway's finest Viktor.
    Westwood, Willett, Poulter, Casey and the amateur Brown have done England proud.

  • Comment posted by IJB, today at 16:42

    BBC...what about the other British player's?

    • Reply posted by Idlewild, today at 16:51

      Idlewild replied:
      Rory is not British...

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 16:40

    Tee off at 9.58am. Finish at 3.45pm. Seriously!!!

  • Comment posted by Peter626, today at 16:37

    Enough about Tiger Woods for crying out loud. The live text is Woods, Woods, Woods. Does BBC understand there are over one hundred golfers in the field. Enough already.

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:47

      Wee Brian replied:
      As it seems likely he will miss the cut, you can put up with for a couple of days for, like it or not, he is the biggest attraction in the tournament.

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 16:32

    The sight of westwood and casey on that leaderboard makes me sick but then again 1 is a serial major choker and the other is just a choker.

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 16:31

    Cam Smith's glorious mullet should at least sign for Liv 😂

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 16:29

    Great to see LIV heavily represented on the Leaderboard.

    Goes to show its already becoming a stronger tour and its only getting stronger.

    Should we be talking about a 54 hole 5th major soon? The LIV Championship

    • Reply posted by wise words, today at 16:55

      wise words replied:
      For real?

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 16:27

    He will kack it again no doubt! The LIV boys are doing well also. Would love to see one of them collect the jug come Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Jimmyc, today at 16:25

    BBC jumping the gun again already! This course is there for the taking so let’s not get carried away here.

    • Reply posted by NorwegianMaksi, today at 16:55

      NorwegianMaksi replied:
      Well said. Good lad.

  • Comment posted by Fartface, today at 16:25

    Nice to see some of the LIV golfers in contention. LIV Golf is the way forward, this peanut event pails in comparison. #LIVGOLF

    • Reply posted by Trev007, today at 16:40

      Trev007 replied:
      Yeah, let's get some LIV football, rugby, tennis, cricket, LIV Olympics and every other known sport, because its all really crap isn't it?

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 16:20

    An impressive round from Rory.
    So far in this year's majors, he has had good starts, good finishes, and good middle rounds. However, he has failed to put them together, which has been the case since 2014.
    Hopefully another good round tomorrow.
    As long as the wind doesn't get up, and doubts don't creep in, he has a great chance of winning this.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:19

    Great start by Rory McIlroy, but plenty of the LIV squad going well with Westwood, Poulter, Casey, DeChambeau, Vincent and Johnson off to a good start. Good to see Ernie Els again too.

