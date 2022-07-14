Close menu

The Open: Rory McIlroy makes strong start at St Andrews Old Course

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy
McIlroy easily attracted the biggest following of the early starters in round one at St Andrews

The early starters took advantage of benign conditions as the St Andrews Old Course was left largely defenceless on the opening morning of the 150th Open Championship.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy shot a six-under-par 66 to finish two behind early pacesetter Cameron Young of the USA, who hit a bogey-free 64.

Australian Cameron Smith, who won the Players Championship in March, is at five under, while Lee Westwood and English amateur Barclay Brown are in a group on four under.

Big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau and English duo Ian Poulter and Danny Willett are a shot further back.

With the wind picking up and the course running faster as the afternoon wave head out, those scores look like they will be tough to better.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, three-time winner Tiger Woods and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all among those playing in the tougher conditions.

It is often the way in the Open Championship, with the coastal courses seeing calmer mornings and wilder afternoons, so with the tee-times reversed for Friday's second round, it is essential players exploit the friendlier conditions.

McIlroy lays down marker

Northern Ireland's McIlroy came into this week as favourite and underlined his threat with a sensational 55-foot putt for birdie on the first hole, and a run of three birdies from the fifth that saw him quickly move to four under.

A solitary bogey on the 13th was atoned for with a superb up and down for birdie on the long 14th.

The world number two, who won the Canadian Open last month and has finished in the top 10 of each of the year's preceding three majors, made terrific par saves on the 16th and 17th holes after poor second shots left him tricky pitches.

And he then tapped in for birdie at the last after hitting his drive to the left edge of the green and lagging his eagle putt to six inches.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 16:31

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 16:29

    Great to see LIV heavily represented on the Leaderboard.

    Goes to show its already becoming a stronger tour and its only getting stronger.

    Should we be talking about a 54 hole 5th major soon? The LIV Championship

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 16:27

    He will kack it again no doubt! The LIV boys are doing well also. Would love to see one of them collect the jug come Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Jimmyc, today at 16:25

    BBC jumping the gun again already! This course is there for the taking so let’s not get carried away here.

  • Comment posted by Fartface, today at 16:25

    Nice to see some of the LIV golfers in contention. LIV Golf is the way forward, this peanut event pails in comparison. #LIVGOLF

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 16:20

    An impressive round from Rory.
    So far in this year's majors, he has had good starts, good finishes, and good middle rounds. However, he has failed to put them together, which has been the case since 2014.
    Hopefully another good round tomorrow.
    As long as the wind doesn't get up, and doubts don't creep in, he has a great chance of winning this.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:19

    Great start by Rory McIlroy, but plenty of the LIV squad going well with Westwood, Poulter, Casey, DeChambeau, Vincent and Johnson off to a good start. Good to see Ernie Els again too.

