McIlroy easily attracted the biggest following of the early starters in round one at St Andrews

The early starters took advantage of benign conditions as the St Andrews Old Course was left largely defenceless on the opening morning of the 150th Open Championship.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy shot a six-under-par 66 to finish two behind early pacesetter Cameron Young of the USA, who hit a bogey-free 64.

Australian Cameron Smith, who won the Players Championship in March, is at five under, while Lee Westwood and English amateur Barclay Brown are in a group on four under.

Big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau and English duo Ian Poulter and Danny Willett are a shot further back.

With the wind picking up and the course running faster as the afternoon wave head out, those scores look like they will be tough to better.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, three-time winner Tiger Woods and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all among those playing in the tougher conditions.

It is often the way in the Open Championship, with the coastal courses seeing calmer mornings and wilder afternoons, so with the tee-times reversed for Friday's second round, it is essential players exploit the friendlier conditions.

McIlroy lays down marker

Northern Ireland's McIlroy came into this week as favourite and underlined his threat with a sensational 55-foot putt for birdie on the first hole, and a run of three birdies from the fifth that saw him quickly move to four under.

A solitary bogey on the 13th was atoned for with a superb up and down for birdie on the long 14th.

The world number two, who won the Canadian Open last month and has finished in the top 10 of each of the year's preceding three majors, made terrific par saves on the 16th and 17th holes after poor second shots left him tricky pitches.

And he then tapped in for birdie at the last after hitting his drive to the left edge of the green and lagging his eagle putt to six inches.

