The Open Championship: R&A chief says LIV Golf 'not in best interests' of the sport

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

Last updated on .From the section Golf

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers
R&A chief Martin Slumbers opened his press conference by addressing the LIV Golf series
The 150th Open
Venue: St Andrews, Scotland Dates: 14-17 July
The R&A banned Greg Norman from its Champions Dinner because it did not want the divisive new LIV Golf series to overshadow the 150th Open Championship.

Four days later that strategy was abandoned as the organisation's chief executive Martin Slumbers opened his eve-of-championship news conference by addressing the elephant in the room unprompted.

Before a question could be asked on Wednesday, Slumbers said he wanted to "address the disruption that men's professional golf is facing".

It was a curious start to the R&A's traditional news conference in its biggest week of the year, given it had chosen to not invite two-time Open champion Norman, who fronts LIV Golf, to St Andrews this week in an effort "to ensure the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage".

Norman, who missed both Monday's champions' four-hole exhibition and Tuesday's dinner, called the decision "petty", although Slumbers pointed out "Greg hasn't been here since 2010. He didn't come in 2015. In fact, it's many years since he's even been to The Open".

Many of the top players - Tiger Woods included - teeing it up on the Old Course this week have been asked for their opinion on the series and been happy to give one.

So even before Slumbers spoke, LIV Golf was on the agenda in this landmark week for the championship. That may explain why the R&A chief decided the focus had already at least partially been taken from the 150th Open and why he offered strident views on the fledgling circuit.

Without once using the name of the organisation, Slumbers said the $2bn Saudi Arabian-funded start-up was "not in the best long-term interests" of golf.

"The existing golf ecosystem has successfully provided stable pathways for golfers to enter the sport and develop and realise their full potential," he continued.

"Professional golfers are entitled to choose where they want to play and to accept the prize money that's offered to them. I have absolutely no issue with that at all.

"But there is no such thing as a free lunch. I believe the model we've seen at Centurion and Pumpkin Ridge [the host venues for the first two events] is not in the best long-term interests of the sport as a whole and is entirely driven by money.

"We believe it undermines the merit-based culture and the spirit of open competition that makes golf so special.

"The continued commentary that this is about growing the game is just not credible and if anything, is harming the perception of our sport which we are working so hard to improve.

"We believe the game needs to focus on increasing participation, achieving greater diversity, and making sure that golf is truly open to all, rather than this narrow debate involving a small number of players."

Major champions such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia are among the players who have signed up to join the LIV Series, which is running eight invitational events this year with a total prize fund of £200m.

They are all playing at St Andrews this week after the R&A said it would not exclude LIV Golf players who had already qualified from playing. That followed a similar ruling made by the United States Golf Association before the US Open.

The PGA Tour has chosen to suspend its members who have joined LIV, while the European-based DP World Tour handed out £100,000 fines to its players and banned them from last week's Scottish Open - a move which Ian Poulter, among others, managed to reverse.

Slumbers says banning players from The Open is "not on our agenda" but he did say the R&A "will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria".

"We will hold totally true to being Open to anybody, but we will look at whether it is an exemption or through qualification."

Under current rules, of the aforementioned sextet, Mickelson and Oosthuizen as former Open champions are exempt from qualifying until they are 60.

Winners of the other three men's majors - the Masters, US Open and US PGA Championship - gain exemptions to The Open for five years - so 2020 US Open champion DeChambeau, under current rules, is eligible to play in The Open until 2025.

However, those players who rely on world ranking status to get into a major could be hampered given LIV Golf events do not attract Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

The OWGR confirmed on Tuesday it had received an application from LIV Golf to be included in the ranking. In a statement, it said: "Examination of the application will now commence." It is a process expected to take months.

The LIV Series is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which put in an initial $250m (£200m) of prize money for this year but has pledged a further $2bn to turn the invitational series into a full league.

Each 54-hole event features 48 players and record prize money of $25m, with the player finishing last guaranteed $120,000.

In contrast, the prize pot at this week's Open is £11.2m, an increase of 22% from last year, with the winner collecting £2m.

When asked about the prospect of one of the 24 LIV players in the field winning The Open, Slumbers, who would present them with the Claret Jug said: "Whoever wins on Sunday is going to have their name carved in history and I'll welcome them on to the 18th green.

"This is a golf tournament. The Open is about having the best players in the world playing, and I want to see who shoots the lowest score come Sunday night."

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:44

    You have the likes of Woods,Mcllroy etcetera telling us the LIV golfers are only about the money..I can see it now here's your 180m Nike contract sir no no that's way too much Brilliant!!!

  • Comment posted by MKMAT, today at 16:43

    It's a bit like the school boy taking his football home so no one else can play. Pathetic. It is a free world.

    And before everyone starts having a go, just remember that ALL of Europe's best golfers generally ONLY play the minimum number of tournaments in Europe and Asia in order to maintain their cards and gain Ryder cup points. The rest of the time they are in the US because of the MONEY.

  • Comment posted by TC-Eastwood, today at 16:41

    Watched Tiger Woods nauseating interview, the share hypocrisy of the man. This is a guy who has received more appearance money than most players could earn in a lifetime.

  • Comment posted by Fraser, today at 16:40

    Would love to see what the R&A are charging fans this week for beer and snacks and bet 100% that this won't be 'in the interest of the fans'...will be taking the proverbial no doubt like the PGA did at the PGA championship recently, $18 for a beer...Slumbers has a cheek...'golf so special'...not for spectator pockets this week.

  • Comment posted by TR, today at 16:39

    The dispute involves the PGA, and their tame follower, DP, trying to preserve their monopoly position against LIV. It should be nothing to do with the R & A, who do not run professional golf, and should keep out of a dispute which could harm the Open if they back the wrong horse.. One can only assume that money has changed hands.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:38

    Why did he bother saying this? It adds nothing to the discussion and diverts attention from the Open itself which is starting tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 16:38

    Wake up, Slumbers.

    LIV is the future of golf, not the R&A and the old duffers in charge of it.

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 16:37

    It’s quite simple. If they want to go & play exhibition golf for stupid money then clear off, and leave the real tournament golf for those who want to play it

  • Comment posted by markie, today at 16:34

    It is not, as Slumbers or Woods say, just about 'taking the money'. PGA/DP money is just as tainted as the LIV money. It's about the competition structure. The PGA and DP groups run their own continental tournaments, recognise their respective players and allow co-existance on a geographical basis. LIV is just trying to elbow in on other's structures and heritage and mess the geographical split.

    • Reply posted by Rabbitohs, today at 16:38

      Rabbitohs replied:
      Would be better with a world tour and division 2 tour anyway. It doesn't really matter let LIV try and if they are so bad people will not watch and it will fold.

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 16:32

    Brilliant! Slumbering slumbers has changed his tune. What a dinosaur, Considering it was “dead on the water “ according to some, LIV is very much part of the process going forward! Let’s hope DJ or Brooks goes and wins it now lol 😂

  • Comment posted by Rabbitohs, today at 16:30

    It was funny at the US PGA when they asked the supporters there their opinion and every one said it's fine or good to have extra competition, then back to the studio, and they described it as a mixed reaction! It was 100% positive but that wasn't what they wanted to hear.

  • Comment posted by Blessed Abersoch, today at 16:29

    Prediction coming..no LIV golfer will win a future major.

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:35

      Wee Brian replied:
      You could be wrong in a few days. Oosthuizen always plays well at St.Andrews, but time will tell.

  • Comment posted by Norm77, today at 16:27

    The R & A - another bunch of dinosaurs trying to develop a sport based on old fashioned methods.

  • Comment posted by Jimmyc, today at 16:26

    LIV is here to stay, they need to get their heads out of their backside and deal with it!

  • Comment posted by berlingo5, today at 16:26

    So basically they are now starting to wet themselves

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 16:26

    R&A are running scared. They cannot restrict a players choice as it's illegal and they will lose any court case that might happen, so they need to compromise and let anyone play when and where they want, otherwise they may have no tour to manage if they carry on regardless

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 16:26

    Says the clowns who flogged the Open to Sky for loads of dosh and lost millions of viewers in the UK and Ireland relegating the event to a sideshow on Sky, the Graveyard of Cricket 🏏

    • Reply posted by david, today at 16:32

      david replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by FursieRS6, today at 16:25

    Give LiV ranking points but they must be in accordance with the field, the rankings in the field and the shorter format. Example it a usual PGA tour event with 150 entrants gets 10 points for a win. LiV would get maximum 2.5 if the average ranking of the 150 and the 54 are the same.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 16:41

      kennycanuck replied:
      Rankings for 54 exhibition holes of golf?

  • Comment posted by Shyster Fyester, today at 16:25

    Oh what's that, "The Royal and Ancient Golf club of St Andrews" doesn't like the new and modern Golf tournament.

    Well, thats a surprise?!

    Not that I like LIV anymore but anything coming from "The Royal and Ancient Golf club of St Andrews" just sounds like the gripes of an Old F***s Club.

    • Reply posted by Shyster Fyester, today at 16:27

      Shyster Fyester replied:
      We had quite a lot of these running Cricket, Football and Rugby before they were weeded out as they didn't like change.

  • Comment posted by Rabbitohs, today at 16:23

    I don't get Woods comments about players, how is a player leaving the PGA for Liv different than players leaving dp for PGA?
    The PGA and dp tours are just protecting themselves, more than worried about the game
    And golf does not have a great history of inclusion, look at how pros where treated at the start, it was very much about keeping the working class out same as Rugby Union

    • Reply posted by Bomber, today at 16:40

      Bomber replied:
      He said the players were turning their back on the tour that developed them. Which is exactly what the Europeans in America are doing. If they want to ban the LIV players, then they should ban players living outside Europe from playing in the Ryder Cup. If the want to chase the money on the USPGA tour, then they can't have their cake and eat it!

