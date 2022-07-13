Close menu

The Open Championship: R&A chief says LIV Golf 'not in best interests' of the sport

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at St Andrews

Last updated on .From the section Golf

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers
R&A chief Martin Slumbers opened his press conference by addressing the LIV Golf series
The 150th Open
Venue: St Andrews, Scotland Dates: 14-17 July
The R&A banned Greg Norman from its Champions Dinner because it did not want the divisive new LIV Golf series to overshadow the 150th Open Championship.

Four days later that strategy was abandoned as the organisation's chief executive Martin Slumbers opened his eve-of-championship news conference by addressing the elephant in the room unprompted.

Before a question could be asked on Wednesday, Slumbers said he wanted to "address the disruption that men's professional golf is facing".

It was a curious start to the R&A's traditional news conference in its biggest week of the year, given it had chosen to not invite two-time Open champion Norman, who fronts LIV Golf, to St Andrews this week in an effort "to ensure the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage".

Norman, who missed both Monday's champions' four-hole exhibition and Tuesday's dinner, called the decision "petty", although Slumbers pointed out "Greg hasn't been here since 2010. He didn't come in 2015. In fact, it's many years since he's even been to The Open".

Many of the top players - Tiger Woods included - teeing it up on the Old Course this week have been asked for their opinion on the series and been happy to give one.

So even before Slumbers spoke, LIV Golf was on the agenda in this landmark week for the championship. That may explain why the R&A chief decided the focus had already at least partially been taken from the 150th Open and why he offered strident views on the fledgling circuit.

Without once using the name of the organisation, Slumbers said the $2bn Saudi Arabian-funded start-up was "not in the best long-term interests" of golf.

"The existing golf ecosystem has successfully provided stable pathways for golfers to enter the sport and develop and realise their full potential," he continued.

"Professional golfers are entitled to choose where they want to play and to accept the prize money that's offered to them. I have absolutely no issue with that at all.

"But there is no such thing as a free lunch. I believe the model we've seen at Centurion and Pumpkin Ridge [the host venues for the first two events] is not in the best long-term interests of the sport as a whole and is entirely driven by money.

"We believe it undermines the merit-based culture and the spirit of open competition that makes golf so special.

"The continued commentary that this is about growing the game is just not credible and if anything, is harming the perception of our sport which we are working so hard to improve.

"We believe the game needs to focus on increasing participation, achieving greater diversity, and making sure that golf is truly open to all, rather than this narrow debate involving a small number of players."

Major champions such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia are among the players who have signed up to join the LIV Series, which is running eight invitational events this year with a total prize fund of £200m.

They are all playing at St Andrews this week after the R&A said it would not exclude LIV Golf players who had already qualified from playing. That followed a similar ruling made by the United States Golf Association before the US Open.

The PGA Tour has chosen to suspend its members who have joined LIV, while the European-based DP World Tour handed out £100,000 fines to its players and banned them from last week's Scottish Open - a move which Ian Poulter, among others, managed to reverse.

Slumbers says banning players from The Open is "not on our agenda" but he did say the R&A "will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria".

"We will hold totally true to being Open to anybody, but we will look at whether it is an exemption or through qualification."

Under current rules, of the aforementioned sextet, Mickelson and Oosthuizen as former Open champions are exempt from qualifying until they are 60.

Winners of the other three men's majors - the Masters, US Open and US PGA Championship - gain exemptions to The Open for five years - so 2020 US Open champion DeChambeau, under current rules, is eligible to play in The Open until 2025.

However, those players who rely on world ranking status to get into a major could be hampered given LIV Golf events do not attract Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

The OWGR confirmed on Tuesday it had received an application from LIV Golf to be included in the ranking. In a statement, it said: "Examination of the application will now commence." It is a process expected to take months.

The LIV Series is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which put in an initial $250m (£200m) of prize money for this year but has pledged a further $2bn to turn the invitational series into a full league.

Each 54-hole event features 48 players and record prize money of $25m, with the player finishing last guaranteed $120,000.

In contrast, the prize pot at this week's Open is £11.2m, an increase of 22% from last year, with the winner collecting £2m.

When asked about the prospect of one of the 24 LIV players in the field winning The Open, Slumbers, who would present them with the Claret Jug said: "Whoever wins on Sunday is going to have their name carved in history and I'll welcome them on to the 18th green.

"This is a golf tournament. The Open is about having the best players in the world playing, and I want to see who shoots the lowest score come Sunday night."

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 17:21

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 17:20

    Money talks, and it seems that LIV has the finances to persist.
    It's all very well making principled statements, but as more top players succumb to the lure of the LIV riches, I'm afraid the PGA, R&A and DP tour will have to come to a compromise with them.

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 17:16

    Everyone’s to blame. Pure greed. Mclroy and Tiger have come out of this very badly with their reputation in tatters due to hypocrisy

    • Reply posted by AnyoneButMcandWoods, today at 17:20

      AnyoneButMcandWoods replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 17:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AnyoneButMcandWoods, today at 17:10

    We are about to start the 150th Open at this pitch and putt course and all the talk is about LIV.

    Fantastic. Go get em Poults/ Brooksy, or any of my other boys from the foerti fem.

    Now let's get this boring format ( 36 holes, cut, another 36 holes and a winner in the end ) out of the way and get the LIV show back on soonest.
    Am I right?
    The 72 hole format has to change and quickly.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 17:09

    its all about greed the whole world is suffering in poverty its a big joke

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 17:06

    Slumbers didn't want to be caught asleep at the wheel, so raised the LIV issue. Most golf fans would like to see the LIV money grabbers banned from majors and that needs to be the next step but Slumbers and Co are afraid of Saudi legal action.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:24

      Lol Lollington replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 17:06

    Sanctimonious lectures from the us tour, then Rory, Tiger and now the R&A....they really love their cartel don't they? 😂

    • Reply posted by AnyoneButMcandWoods, today at 17:26

      AnyoneButMcandWoods replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mutara Nebula, today at 17:04

    Unless LIV can get decent current form players competing meaningfully for recognisable trophies, I can't see spectators paying once the novelty has worn off. Reminds me of when a rival format was tried to wrest control from Formula 1 about 10-15 years back - flopped after a season.

  • Comment posted by trevado, today at 17:02

    Greed is what drives all sport try working for a living like the rest of society sports are over rated and over paid.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 17:01

    Anyone able to tell me how LIV is “growing the game”? Thought not.

    It’s the usual trolls/anti establishment lot who give this any support. 100,000 watching on YouTube… can’t secure a TV deal anywhere in the world. Growing the game? Can’t grow it when people don’t give a monkeys as it’s exhibition stuff.

    • Reply posted by Scaarn on, today at 17:20

      Scaarn on replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:59

    R&A chief says LIV Golf 'not in best interests' of the sport....Granted not as disgusting as LIV but R&A sold the Open to the vultures at Sky losing millions of viewers. Selling ones soul for a few dollars more to Sky the slaughterhouse for sport...just look at the cricket and rugby union.

  • Comment posted by Rajiv Mukerjee, today at 16:57

    Now the LIV mob aren't a cause I'm particularly willing to defend
    But
    Why is the R&A so fussed about their Overlords at the USPGA remaining absolute rulers of the game ?

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 16:53

    You can't buy history I would like to see the Saudis build a links course instead of the carpet golf courses they only seem to be able to build. They will soon get bored of paying emotionless boring golf players money they really don't deserve. Next they will properly move onto sponsoring dog fighting as this will give them the barbaric violence they are accustomed to.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 16:52

    I personally would like R & A replaced by a Democratic Body

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:44

    You have the likes of Woods,Mcllroy etcetera telling us the LIV golfers are only about the money..I can see it now here's your 180m Nike contract sir no no that's way too much Brilliant!!!

    • Reply posted by Graeme, today at 16:58

      Graeme replied:
      Well Tiger has been rich for a long time and still wants to compete with the best and win. He doesn't need to.

      For him, I suggest it is not about the money.

      Phil and co also made a hell of a lot of cash and now want lots more, without the need to compete with the best.

  • Comment posted by MKMAT, today at 16:43

    It's a bit like the school boy taking his football home so no one else can play. Pathetic. It is a free world.

    And before everyone starts having a go, just remember that ALL of Europe's best golfers generally ONLY play the minimum number of tournaments in Europe and Asia in order to maintain their cards and gain Ryder cup points. The rest of the time they are in the US because of the MONEY.

    • Reply posted by Graeme, today at 16:53

      Graeme replied:
      If they want to play LIV then nobody is arguing against that. The US and EU tours helped them become rich and famous golfers - and continues to support the best golfers.

      The LIV golfers won't prioritise the US and EU tours, so no reason to include them.

      A bit like the football Super League....dumb idea, except for the exclusive group who think they don't owe the sport anything

  • Comment posted by TC-Eastwood, today at 16:41

    Watched Tiger Woods nauseating interview, the share hypocrisy of the man. This is a guy who has received more appearance money than most players could earn in a lifetime.

    • Reply posted by Gianni, today at 17:14

      Gianni replied:
      Get the fact right... Tiger didn't chase any money, the money came to Tiger

  • Comment posted by Fraser, today at 16:40

    Would love to see what the R&A are charging fans this week for beer and snacks and bet 100% that this won't be 'in the interest of the fans'...will be taking the proverbial no doubt like the PGA did at the PGA championship recently, $18 for a beer...Slumbers has a cheek...'golf so special'...not for spectator pockets this week.

