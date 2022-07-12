Last updated on .From the section Golf

Paul Lawrie will get the 150th Open under way from the first tee of the Old Course on Thursday morning

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will play with three-time Open winner Tiger Woods in the first two rounds of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

England's Fitzpatrick won his first major at Brookline in June, while Woods missed the event to ensure he would be fit to play the Old Course this week.

They will begin at 14:59 BST in round one, with 2017 champion Jordan Spieth and Spain's Jon Rahm in the next group.

Scotland's Paul Lawrie, winner in 1999, will hit the first shot at 06:35.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa, 2014 winner Rory McIlroy and last week's Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele start at 09.58, followed 11 minutes later by 2019 winner Shane Lowry, US PGA champion Justin Thomas and Norway's Viktor Hovland.

Round one (all times BST)

Thursday, 14 July

Full list will appear here.