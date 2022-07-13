St Andrews will host The Open for a record 30th time as the major celebrates its 150th staging

It's a name that resonates throughout the world, the home of golf, and when you step out on to the Old Course at St Andrews there is a sense you are walking through history.

Each generation has legends cast in the mind, iconic putts and "I was there" moments, old tales recycled every time the Open Championship swirls back to Scotland's east coast, told with the same enthusiasm as those who lived and breathed them the first time round.

A 19-year-old Bobby Jones ripping up his scorecard having failed to escape a daunting bunker on the 11th and then returning to triumph six years later, Seve Ballesteros' celebratory jig after duelling with Tom Watson for the 1984 crown, the second leg of the 'Tiger Slam', Doug Sanders missing a three-footer on the final hole in 1970 that opened the door for Jack Nicklaus to beat the enigmatic American in a play-off.

In the build-up to the historic 150th staging of golf's oldest major, Nicklaus returned to the scene of two of his three Open titles for the first time in 17 years to become just the third American - after Jones, who won here in 1927, and Benjamin Franklin, one of the United States' founding fathers - to be named an honorary citizen of the town.

It has been that kind of celebratory mood in Fife this week, with St Andrews hosting The Open for a record 30th time and an unprecedented 290,000 fans making the pilgrimage to a site that golfers first navigated in the 15th century.

"I always said St Andrews looked like an old grey town until The Open came around," said 82-year-old Nicklaus. "All of a sudden it just lit up and it was beautiful."

Willie Park Sr. won the Challenge Belt - soon replaced by the Claret Jug - in the first Open at Prestwick on Scotland's west coast in 1860, but today's players will compete for a championship-record winning prize of £2m, with the total tournament purse rising by 22% from last year to £11.2m.

Tiger Woods has carved his own history at St Andrews, where a then-record crowd watched him lift the Claret Jug for the first time in 2000 - that number will be smashed this week and the event could have sold out four times over after more than 1.3 million people applied for tickets.

Woods was among the former winners to pose for photographs on the iconic Swilcan Bridge during Monday's Celebration of Champions event, though it was Nick Faldo's team who won the four-hole shootout, boasting four of the past six winners here in captain Faldo, Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and John Daly.

Winner of the other two? Tiger, of course, having also been victorious on the Old Course in 2005.

"Honestly, now I've got to be a little more careful with spikes on on that bridge, I don't quite have the agility that I used to. I almost ate it," laughed the 46-year-old who moves more gingerly these days, the after effects of his car crash in February 2021 clear to see.

The American loves to immerse himself in the nostalgia though. This is his favourite course and he skipped last month's US Open to ensure he will be appearing in his sixth major at St Andrews, having made his Open debut here in 1995.

"It's incredible, the history behind it, the champions that have won here," said the 15-time major winner.

"It's hard to believe it's more historic but it really is. This does feel like it's the biggest Open Championship we've ever had."

And despite his injuries, Woods still feels he can compete this week, with both Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas revealing that their friend has been reminding them of his superior record at the Old Course.

"Game day is Thursday so I just have to pace myself until then and get after it and hopefully we can put ourselves in contention on the back nine come Sunday," said Woods.

"I don't know how many Open Championships I have left here at St Andrews [the next is 2027] but I wanted this one.

"It started here for me in '95 and if it ends here in '22, it does. If it doesn't, it doesn't. If I get the chance to play one more, it would be great, but there's no guarantee."

Collin Morikawa arrives as the defending champion and says it "sucked" having to return the Claret Jug, but the American has been taken aback on his first visit to this revered track.

"A lot of golf courses don't give me that awe factor too often," he said. "There's only been a few where I've been like 'this is a special place'. Not just the golf course, but the atmosphere, the clubhouse, everything around it."

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus have both won the Claret Jug twice at St Andrews

Old Course a game of chess?

The forecast for the tournament is plenty of sunshine - perfect for a pint in the Jigger Inn overlooking the 17th - with winds gusting to around 20mph throughout the week, adding to concerns the course is too "gettable" for the big-hitters of today's game.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick says players may be able reach the green off the tee on up to six of the par-four holes if conditions are right, and his caddie Billy Foster has predicted a winning score of 18 under par.

Nicklaus, however, insists it remains a challenge: "When I came here in 1964, I couldn't believe that St Andrews was a golf course that would test golfers of that time - it still tests the golfers at this time.

"It's a magical golf course. The conditions, the weather, where you actually choose to put the pins, whether the golf course gets dry, whether the golf course gets wet, all those things make St Andrews a magical place.

"And to believe the game of golf essentially started here, it is absolutely mind-boggling to me that it still stands up to the golfers of today. If you get a little bit of weather, anytime you get it, it makes you stand up to it."

Northern Ireland's four-time major champion McIlroy says plotting your way around the Old Course will be "a game of chess this week".

"It's definitely a lot more of a strategic golf course when it plays like this," said the 2014 Open champion. "With a little bit of breeze, yeah, you can bomb it around here and hit driver and get it close to the greens, but that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to make birdies from those positions.

"With the way the golf course is playing and how firm and fast it is, it's just going to get super tricky by the end of the week."

World number one Scottie Scheffler says "when you get a little bit of wind, all bets are off", while fellow American Thomas says the course has the "most penal bunkers of any Open Championship I've played in" adding that he took four shots to get his ball out of one particular trap.

What about the home hopefuls?

MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 in his past two Opens

Paul Lawrie, who will hit the opening tee shot on Thursday, was the last Scottish winner of The Open having done so on home soil at Carnoustie in 1999, while no Englishman has lifted the Claret Jug since since Faldo at Muirfield in 1992.

Sheffield-born Fitzpatrick, however, arrives on the back of winning his first major title at the US Open last month and the world number 10 is one of only two UK players in the game's top 20, with 2014 champion McIlroy currently ranked second.

Robert MacIntyre is perhaps the home nation's strongest hope, having carded top-10 finishes at his past two Opens, but the left-hander dropped out of the world's top 100 last month and missed the cut at last week's Scottish Open.

Also under the microscope will be the band of LIV Tour rebels, with those who have joined the new Saudi-backed series including England's Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Paul Casey, and American major champions Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

That adds another level of intrigue to this tournament. Not that it needs it, because, as McIlroy pointed out, whoever lifts the Claret Jug on Sunday evening will have their hands on golf's Holy Grail.