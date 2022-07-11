Matt Fitzpatrick won his first major at the US Open at Brookline in June

Matt Fitzpatrick's mum, dad and the family dog were the only spectators the only time he won at St Andrews but the attention of thousands are on him this week as he returns a major champion.

The Englishman will play his first Open Championship over the iconic Old Course after winning last month's US Open.

It was the 27-year-old's first major title and one that sees him in demand on Scotland's east coast this week.

"You have more people wanting your time and you have to balance that," he said.

"Before I won a major I would see the other guys doing press conferences and doing media, and was like 'that's what I want', now it is has happened it is like 'oh, it's quite a lot...'.

"You have to manage your time differently and even better than before. You have more people wanting your time.

"But I am enjoying it so far. I have to do whatever is right for me and my golf, so if I have to do less of this and make sure my golf is OK, then that is what I'll do."

Fitzpatrick's previous victory at St Andrews came as a junior and to reach the match-play finals on the Old Course he had to qualify via two rounds of strokeplay hosted on the Eden and New courses at the venue.

"Back then I was blown away. It was like 'wow'. It was St Andrews, the Old Course. Incredible," he said. "Genuinely, I was so excited. I really wanted to make the match play just to play the golf course.

"That was when I was younger, playing amateur golf, playing more links golf. That was what we did in the UK and you get used to that."

The Sheffield-born golfer now spends most of his time in the United States and admits he finds links golf more of a challenge, with his best Open finish tied 20th at Royal Portrush in 2019.

"I have kind of grown out of enjoying links," he added. "I enjoy the challenge of it when it is windy and it is hard and you have got to grind.

"If it is still and calm, I don't particularly enjoy playing that because it is still hard, but when it is really hard, it is harder for everyone else, and that is when I enjoy the challenge more."

The world number 10 made his first appearance since his US Open success last week at the Scottish Open, finishing in a tie for sixth, and is having to get used to links conditions again.

"I was a little bit apprehensive - where's my game at?" he said. "Links golf is quite drastically different to what we played at the US Open and what we play year round.

"When you are out of it for so long, hitting off the turf and having such a strong wind, it takes some getting used to and some practice just to hit those shots again to control your ball - it's something I want to work on this week."

And while the conditions may be different - despite warm weather being forecast - Fitzpatrick is trying to keep his preparation the same as he did before his US Open win.

He is staying in a house with his parents, manager and a chef, having spent the week of the Scottish Open on his own and finding it "boring".

"I've been to St Andrews many times, so kind of know what to expect, but I am sure this week has a different atmosphere than normal," he added.

"I wouldn't say it is one of my favourite golf courses, but to experience it in an Open is amazing, it's definitely one I watched growing up. I love the area and, being my first one, I am definitely going to enjoy it."