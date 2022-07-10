Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jamie Donaldson claimed the winning point in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Gleneagles in 2014

Scottish Open: final leaderboard -7 Schauffele (US); -6 Kitayama (US); -5 Kim (Kor); -4 Cantlay (US), Fleetwood (Eng); -3 Wu (US), Donaldson (Wal), Tringale (US), Fitzpatrick (Eng). Selected others: -2 Speith (US); E Hatton (Eng); +3 Knox (Sco), Syme (Sco); +7 Cabrera Bello (Spa)

Jamie Donaldson became the third Welshman to qualify for the 150th Open Championship after tying for sixth place at the Scottish Open.

He joins compatriots Oliver Farr and Stephen Dodd in the field at St Andrews, which starts on Thursday, 14 July.

Donaldson and America's Brandon Wu finished on three under par at Renaissance Club to qualify.

Xander Schauffele won the Scottish Open by one shot.