Tiger Woods skipped the US Open to give himself the best chance of being fit to play the 150th Open Championship

"Here he comes," gasped an excited youngster, scrambling up to a barrier behind the R&A clubhouse, phone in hand ready to snap a limping legend as he trudged towards a conveniently parked courtesy car.

Tiger Woods had just prompted the first roar of Open week, ending his practice round by driving the 18th green on the Old Course at St Andrews - his putt for eagle came up a fraction short.

Not that you would have known he had completed his round in such fine style if you witnessed the 46-year-old's unsteady and weary walk towards the vehicle waiting to spirit him away.

All reasonable logic suggests that Woods will not be a factor when the 150th Open is decided next Sunday evening. But there remains no doubt he is the player most fans, young and old, still want to see.

And Woods is where he wants to be, at his favourite golf course located at the home of golf. It was only Sunday, with three full days of practice to come but he was still sending a buzz through the old grey town.

That electricity will pulse through the week when an extraordinary and youthful crop of the world's leading players will seek to emulate the feats of Woods when he dominated the championships of 2000 and 2005 among 15 major victories.

Scottie Scheffler, the current world's best player, was taking advantage of his missed cut at the Scottish Open with an initial recce of the planet's most revered golf course.

At the fourth he teed it up low, his driver hovering behind the ball before accidentally knocking it from its peg. Not one of the tiny knot of spectators resorted to the most hackneyed golf wisecrack by stating "one".

This is a place where respect prevails and those fans were then treated to a gloriously faded drive, setting off left in the clear blue skies before landing and running to the perfect spot in the fairway.

And that is a key dimension to this historic championship. The Old Course is in shape to play at its best.

Fast and firm. It will be a running game, exploiting contours, avoiding bunkers kind of week. Just as it was when golf was first played in these parts centuries ago.

There are fears these modern superstars will tear apart this glorious golfing land. Both par five holes are potentially accessible in two, while par-four holes such as the sixth, ninth, 10th, 12th and 18th may be drivable. An overall par of 72 is generous.

But with a bit of breeze, which is forecast, it will still be a test. It will definitely be the canniest who will get the job done.

That was the way with Woods in 2000 where he plotted with such precision. It was arguably his greatest performance. He won by eight shots to claim the second leg of the "Tiger Slam".

Steve Williams, his caddie at the time, told our 'All About The Open' podcast on BBC Sounds that his boss played better at St Andrews than he had when winning the US Open by 15 shots the previous month.

The Old Course has a happy knack of identifying the best players in the world.

Aside from Woods, Jack Nicklaus won twice here, Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo, Peter Thomson, Bobby Locke and Bobby Jones are proof that the best prosper in Fife.

Why? Because this course provides options, asks tactical questions and the answers are as important as the technique to make the most of scoring opportunities.

Different playing styles can prosper. The relatively short hitting Zach Johnson was the last St Andrews winner in 2015, but long John Daly was the champion in a windy week in 1995.

This week's winner will be someone who can cope with parched, browning fairways. The rough is calf high at most, wispy and spotty.

There will be decent and diabolical lies. Just as it should be.

Walking the course on the quiet preceding Sunday is a delight, watching players getting to grips with the week ahead.

Spectators could hear Scotland's Bob MacIntyre advising American Tom Hoge on where to get the best fish and chips - and don't miss out on the haggis.

Others saw Poland's Adrian Meronk practicing his putting from the road at the back of the 17th green. The recent winner of the Irish Open looked carefully at the bottom of his club after hitting from the tarmac.

And what dramas might play out on that penultimate and so often pivotal par-four hole? There are many contenders and with the course in classic condition we can reasonably expect a tight finish.

Then again we've witnessed Woods' processions and one from Louis Oosthuizen in 2010. The South African is playing the controversial LIV Tour nowadays, which will inevitably be a big topic for the week.

The R&A stoked the flames by announcing they had disinvited two-time champion Greg Norman from the 150th celebrations - a move that puts the Saudi-funded breakaway set up firmly on the Open agenda.

These are the most turbulent times for the men's professional game in living memory. But by Thursday all the ingredients will be here at the home of golf to cast those troubles to one side.

Opens are always special, St Andrews Opens tend to be extra special and with a nigh on perfect course set up and a favourable forecast this could be a much needed classic.