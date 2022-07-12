A young Oliver Farr with (l to r) family friend and caddie John Lee, Graham Farr, Sue Lee and mum Julie Farr at Royal St George's in 1993

When Welshman Graham Farr played his first major in 1990, he secured his place through qualification just a few days beforehand, slept "on a beanbag in someone's cellar" and, with a family friend as his caddie, duly missed the cut.

So, 32 years later, Farr's son Oliver will hope not to emulate his father exactly as he follows in his footsteps by playing an Open Championship on golf's historic Old Course at St Andrews.

This time, Farr senior will be the one watching as his 34-year-old son - the world number 776 - plays in only the second major of his career.

Oliver's first target this week will be make to the cut, something Graham did not manage in either of his Open appearances, at St Andrews in 1990 and Royal St George's three years later.

"I think he had a good day - he shot one or two under in the second round at St George's - but missed the cut in both. He has got one more Open [appearance] than me, but obviously I will try to get some better results," Farr junior says with a smile.

The younger Farr has been to the Open as a fan - he was watching on the 18th when Justin Rose, still an amateur, chipped in to finish tied for fourth at Royal Birkdale in 1998, and he was at Lytham to see David Duval triumph in 2001.

But although he was present for each of his father's Open appearances, Farr's memories are faint because he was just two years old at St Andrews and five at Royal St George's.

"I have seen pictures - my mum brought some pictures out the other day of us all stood there," Farr tells BBC Sport Wales.

"He was just a club pro who qualified - he had a friend on the bag. They did the qualifying on the Sunday and Monday before the tournament, so he had no accommodation. I think he slept on a beanbag in somebody's cellar.

"I have seen the pictures of him walking over the Swilcan Bridge. It will be nice to recreate that with my family there and mum and dad are coming up as well, so we are really looking forward to it.

"It's a bit different [for me]. I hope I am not sleeping on a beanbag."

Farr secured his place at the 150th Open by coming through qualifying at Hollinwell - with his dad, who is also his coach, alongside him as caddie - last month.

The Welshman, who followed that performance with an encouraging finish of tied-46th at the Irish Open, got his one taste of major championship golf at the 2015 US Open, which was won by Jordan Spieth.

"I tried to play as well as I could but I missed the cut by a few in the end," Farr recalls.

"I actually played well, but didn't putt very well. At that level, you can't have a bad putting day.

"I learned some stuff from it. I will take those memories [into this week]. It was the biggest tournament I had played in at the time and this is going to be bigger."

Unlike 2015, Farr heads to St Andrews with a good idea of what to expect from a course he has played on many occasions, first as an amateur and more recently as a professional in the Dunhill Links.

Not only that, but Farr's caddie, Greg Stanfield, learned his trade at the Old Course.

"I think he is as excited as me," Farr adds.

"It's not one of my favourite links courses, but people I have spoken to say when it's an Open it's totally different.

"People say the Open will change your perception of the whole St Andrews experience, so I am really looking forward to it."

The whole family will be in St Andrews, with Farr determined to savour the moment before he switches to "tournament mode" come Thursday morning, when he will tee off at 11:15 BST Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Englishman Matthew Ford.

A major means significant prizes - and a chance to climb the DP World Tour rankings.

"I have got to treat it as a normal tournament because it's part of my schedule now and there are some good points up for grabs," says Farr.

"When you play in a field of bigger stature, you have got to be even more focused on doing what you do rather than what everyone else does, because it's very easy to stand on the range and watch the other guys.

"I will try to treat it as another week and not put too much pressure on myself. I think will be all right."

Farr feels his "game has progressed quite a lot" in 2022, but he has work to do to secure his place on the DP World Tour next season.

He has played only 11 events this year - thanks in part to Covid-19 - and accepts now is "a good time to start playing well" with a run of UK tournaments on the horizon.

The target for this week? To secure a return to the Open Championship.

"My goal would be to try to qualify for next year's Open and to do that you need a top 10," Farr says.

The family would be delighted with that.