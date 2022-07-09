Close menu

Scottish Open: Xander Schauffele holds two-shot lead at Renaissance Club

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Xander Schauffele on day three of the Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele is on seven under par after three rounds at the Scottish Open
Scottish Open: third-round leaderboard
-7 Schauffele (US); -5 Cabrera (Spa); -4 Spieth (US), Palmer (US), Smith (Eng); -3 Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tringale (US), Smalley
Selected others: -2 Grace (SA); -1 Fleetwood (Eng); E Hatton (Eng); +2 Knox (Sco), +3 Syme (Sco)

Xander Schauffele holds a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

The American bogeyed his final two holes which keeps Spaniard Rafael Cabrera within touching distance on five under par.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth shot a 66 to move four under par alongside Englishman Jordan Smith and American Ryan Palmer.

But overnight leader Cameron Tringale suffered a disappointing day.

Tringale, who equalled the course record 61 on day one, went from holding a three-shot lead to four behind Schauffele.

However, he remains in contention, as does US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick after his round of 70 also left him three under.

Russell Knox's round of 69 moved him up to be the highest-placed Scot on two over.

