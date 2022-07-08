Last updated on .From the section Golf

Cameron Tringale held on to the Scottish Open lead despite shooting a two-over-par second round

Scottish Open: second-round leaderboard -7 Tringale (US); -4 Ghim (US), Woodland (US); -3 Schauffele (US), Kitayama (US), Smith (Eng), Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others: -2 Hatton (Eng), Fowler (US); -1 Syme (Sco); E Spieth (US), Rose (Eng); +3 Knox (Sco), Warren (Sco), Ferguson (Sco); +10 Poulter (Eng)

Cameron Tringale holds a three-shot lead at the Scottish Open despite shooting a round of 72 on day two at the Renaissance Club.

American Tringale is on seven under par after he had equalled the course record with a first-round 61 on Thursday.

Tringale was on to break par again only to bogey the 16th, 17th and 18th, but still holds a three-shot lead over countrymen Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland.

Earlier, Jordan Smith had a stunning hole-in-one on the par-three 17th.

The English golfer's ace came near the end of his second round, and he hit a six iron to achieve it on the hole that was playing 186 yards on Friday.

The event sponsors Genesis had made the prize of two their own brand of electric cars available to the first golfer to manage the feat.

That also helped move him into contention on three under par alongside fellow Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Americans Xander Schauffele and Kurt Kitayama.

US Open champion Fitzpatrick played his first 13 holes in six under, but bogeys on his final two holes meant the 27-year-old from Sheffield had to settle for a 66.

Instead, Kitayama carded the lowest score of the day with a round of 65.

Tyrrell Hatton is a shot further back, however elsewhere it has been a tough couple of days for some of the big names, with PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas bowing out on 10 over and Open champion Collin Morikawa and Masters winner Scottie Scheffler both toiling on five over.

But Scotland's Connor Syme has comfortably made the cut on one under par after two solid rounds in windy conditions.