Is the 'Postage Stamp' at Troon the best hole on The Open rota?

The Open Championship Venue: St Andrews, Scotland Dates: 14-17 July

Every Open Championship venue is iconic in its own way, but on each of those courses' specific holes stand out above the rest.

Some are at St Andrews, home of the 150th staging of the event this week. Others are dotted around the coast of the shores of the United Kingdom. But what are they? BBC Scotland asked some of golf's biggest names to choose their favourite hole on the Open rota...

Tiger Woods: "There are some good holes - a few at Muirfield, the 'Postage Stamp' at Troon, one at Birkdale - but nothing as iconic as the first and 18th at St Andrews."

Justin Thomas: "It changes with the day, it really does. Take 14 at St Andrews... if you get that hole with the wind in and off the left, that all of a sudden becomes very challenging. But I think 17 is the hardest in my eyes. If it's downwind and you have a short club in, it's going to be hard to hold the fairway. And if you do, it's going to be really hard to hold the green. And if it's into the wind, you're just going to have a long club and you can't carry as much."

Padraig Harrington: "It's 17, the 'Road Hole', because of the pain it's caused so many people over the years. The idea that you can play 70 holes at The Open and you're still worried about the 71st hole... You can't win it until you've played the 17th. It's intimidating."

Paul Casey: "The 'Postage Stamp', for me, because I like short holes. It's the possibilities, the variation in score, the chance of a double bogey or a birdie, right there, just a millimetre difference."

Matt Fitzpatrick: "I'd have to go with one at Turnberry. I love it there. Maybe the ninth, the par three with the water."

Paul McGinley: "My favourite course is Turnberry but you'd probably have to say one of the holes at St Andrews. Probably the 17th because of all the history on it. It depends on the wind but you're always happy to take a four."

Shane Lowry: "I go straight back to Portrush, but the short par threes are always good on the rota. The 'Postage Stamp' at Troon springs to mind."

Ian Poulter: "Maybe the 'Postage Stamp' - a wonderful par three that causes carnage. Howling wind, tiny little green, and you've got wedge in hand. It's simply brilliant."

Bob MacIntyre: "Troon, the 'Postage Stamp'. It's 100 yards and half the field miss it. I've never played Troon, but watching it, it's mayhem. Portrush is one of my favourite places in the world, though, so potentially the new 18th there because it demands everything from you."

Richie Ramsay: "I would have said 14 at St Andrews a few years ago, but now I think 17. It's right at the end of your round but still has the power to cause catastrophe. If you misjudge something, get your angles wrong, then you can take a double in a heartbeat. If you play a fantastic shot, a three is out there. If you're chasing, it gives you hope, and if you're leading your heart will race coming down there. It's a brilliant hole for spectators, and it tests us to the max."

Alex Noren: "I would say the one that gets your attention the most is 17 at St Andrews. It's so good, and it plays so tough. You can play it towards the 18th tee box or to the right. It's the toughest tee shot in the world. If you put it behind the bunker, you have to hit the perfect flight, the perfect shape, into a 10-foot area."